Southborough PD: Dunkin' worker "grabbed"; customer charged with indecent assault and battery

SOUTHBOROUGH — A female Dunkin’ employee was inappropriately “grabbed” by a local man Sunday afternoon, police allege.

Paul Smith, a resident of School Street, is charged with assault and battery and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

The alleged assault occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the Dunkin’ in the Town Center Plaza, at 162 Cordaville Road, according to police.

Officers reviewed store surveillance footage before making the arrest.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Southborough: Dunkin' customer arrested for indecent assault and battery