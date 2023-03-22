Southborough police attempted to question fraud suspect. What happened next

SOUTHBOROUGH — A local police officer suffered a hand injury Tuesday afternoon during a struggle with a Brockton man inside a Route 9 drugstore, authorities said.

Police arrested Steve Raymond, 30, at 3 p.m. as a result of the incident.

According to a press release, officers responded to the Walgreens store at 78 Turnpike Road (Route 9) for a report of a man trying to use stolen credit card to purchase several items.

But when officers went to speak with Raymond, he tried to run away, police said in the release.

"The officers became involved in a brief scuffle with Raymond, at which point one of the officers suffered two broken fingers," police said.

Prostitution sting:Four men charged in Southborough after yearlong effort

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police charged Raymond with two counts of credit card fraud; two counts of identity fraud; uttering a false prescription; possession of a Class E substance; assault and battery on a police officer; disorderly conduct; and disturbing the peace.

Raymond was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Westborough District Court.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Southborough officer injured in store scuffle with fraud suspect