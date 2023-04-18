Southbound I-295 in Yarmouth closed for police investigation

Apr. 18—The Maine Department of Transportation has shut down southbound traffic on I-295 near Yarmouth at the urging of state police, according to a social media post from the department Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Maine State Police confirmed that there's been an incident near exits 15 and 17. She did not offer further details, except to say there is not currently a danger to the public.

At the request of @MEStatePolice we have closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth. Traffic can use Exit 17 as a detour. We will update when we have more information.

A live stream of the area from WGME-TV showed a car on the offramp of exit 15 with several bullet holes in the front windshield. Several police vehicles with flashing sirens were parked near the vehicle.

According to a video from News Center Maine, it appears police took someone into custody just before noon.

Maine State Police have blocked off I-295 south at exit 15 in Yarmouth. I was on scene as law enforcement put a man in the front of a cruiser and drove off. I took this video a few minutes before that happened. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/CIqRwIGOQ5

Residents posting on the Yarmouth Community Facebook group reported that police told them to shelter in place.

