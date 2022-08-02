Southbound Interstate 43 will be shut down for about two hours after shooting, police say

Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·1 min read

Law enforcement has shut down all of southbound Interstate 43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange for a shooting investigation, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon and nobody was injured, the sheriff’s office said. No other details were immediately available.

The closure, which began shortly after, is expected to last two hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Southbound I-43 lanes shut down in Milwaukee after shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • Alex Jones Gloats About Bankruptcy Plot To Tie Up Sandy Hook Damages 'For Years'

    He bashes "kangaroo court" on his podcast, aims to stiff Sandy Hook families who've been targeted with threats by his followers.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Prosecutor Who Got Defendant Pregnant and Had Affair With Juror Is Now Running for Judge

    Chris RyanAn elected state’s attorney in Kentucky who admitted to getting a criminal defendant pregnant is now running to become a circuit judge.Matthew Leveridge, commonwealth’s attorney of Russell and Wayne counties, was never disciplined for having sex with with Latisha Sartain in 2014. After Sartain told Leveridge’s wife about the affair, Leveridge moved to rescind Sartain’s pretrial diversion agreement. Eight years on, he wants to be elected to higher office.Ken Upchurch, a Republican for t

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Family members said the two teens were in a room listening to music when the gunshots went off. Investigators believe the 17-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself.

  • 5 Florida Lotto players become millionaires following last week’s billion-dollar drawing

    The Florida Lottery announced that Florida had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the Friday, July 29 Mega Millions drawing.

  • Fisherman jumps into lake for a swim, but he doesn’t resurface, Missouri officials say

    Officials later found the body of the 54-year-old fisherman.

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7 years in prison was turned in by his teenage son, which broke up the family

    Guy Reffitt's role on Jan. 6 caused a family rift, his son Jackson testified this year. His sentence is the longest given to a Capitol rioter so far.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Mystikal Arrested for Rape

    The 51-year-old rapper is also facing charges domestic abuse -- strangulation and robbery. Mystikal Arrested for Rape Alex Young

  • Woman charged with committing sex offenses against student while teaching at Central

    Former high school teacher, 27, accused of committing sex offenses against student, 17

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Arrests Made in Murder of 25-Year-Old Mom Found on Colorado Mountain

    The Denver Post via GettyPolice in Colorado have collared three people they believe to be involved in the murder of a 25-year-old New Mexico mother found slain on Boulder’s Flagstaff Mountain last month.An additional suspect is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.Alexis Baca had been traveling through Colorado with a friend when the trip apparently went horrifically wrong, her mother told Fox 31.The circumstances of her death still remain a mystery, and authorities hav

  • Marshall gynecologist faces additional sexual assault charges as more patients come forward

    Three women have come forward and accused Dr. Mark Walker of sexually assaulting them. Walker is currently awaiting trial in a separate sexual assault case.