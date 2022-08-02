Southbound Interstate 43 will be shut down for about two hours after shooting, police say

Law enforcement has shut down all of southbound Interstate 43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange for a shooting investigation, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred shortly before noon and nobody was injured, the sheriff’s office said. No other details were immediately available.

The closure, which began shortly after, is expected to last two hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Southbound I-43 lanes shut down in Milwaukee after shooting