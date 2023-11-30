All southbound lanes of I-5 blocked in Shoreline after multi-car collision

KIRO 7 News Staff

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Shoreline were closed Thursday morning, according to video from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 9 a.m.

Traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder, however, drivers should expect long delays through the area.




