Southbound lanes of I-75 still closed after deadly plane crash; officials seek video of crash

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — The southbound lanes of I-75 remained closed Saturday morning after a deadly plane crash killed two people in Collier County, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said at around 3:15 p.m., a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet crashed on I-75 near Naples. Local authorities said the plane struck two vehicles when it crashed.

Five people were aboard the plane when it crashed, according to the FAA. Two fatalities were also reported in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash but needed video of the crashed when it happened. Witnesses were asked to send video to witness@NTSB.gov.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the northbound lanes at mile marker 106 were still open. However, the southbound lanes were still closed and were expected to be closed for a long time.

