Southbound lanes of Causeway closed due to accident

Samsung has mostly played it close to the belt when discussing their robotics ambitions. Sahmyook University this week showcased some of the on-going work the Seoul-based research institute is doing in conjection with Samsung on the robot exosuit front. There aren’t a ton of details surrounding EX1(not to be confused with an old Samsung digital camera by the same name) at the moment, but there are some promising results here.