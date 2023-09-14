Southbound Smokehouse plans to open Aiken location in The Alley

Sep. 14—Southbound Smokehouse is Aiken bound.

"I can verify that we are going to open a location in that spot," said the North Augusta-based restaurant's owner, Brian Brittingham, when asked Wednesday afternoon if The Alley was the area being targeted.

There is a Southbound Smokehouse sign on the back of the building in The Alley that most recently was the home of another eatery, Fuse, which closed for good in August.

"I've been kind of trying to not make any public announcement yet because the first question everybody is going to ask is when are y'all going to open, and we just don't know yet," Brittingham told the Aiken Standard in a telephone interview. "But we are coming to that location, and hopefully sooner rather than later. This isn't the first restaurant I've opened, and I've learned to keep my mouth shut on the time frame. As soon as we can open, we're going to open."

The address of Southbound Smokehouse in Aiken will be 222 The Alley S.W.

The 3,960-square-foot brick building there "was not for sale, so we signed a lease. We did sign a long-term lease for the space," Brittingham said. "I would love to own the building, but it was not an option."

Up Your Alley LLC owns the single-story structure, according to Aiken County land records.

For many years, the building was home to the popular Up Your Alley restaurant. Janny Bijas, Bruce Shipman and David Allen launched that restaurant in the early 1980s.

Southbound Smokehouse opened in North Augusta in 2019 at SRP Park in Riverside Village.

Back then, according to its website, the eatery was a place "where classic southern barbecue meets friendly neighborhood cantina."

The food served at Southbound Smokehouse includes pulled pork barbecue, pork ribs, chicken wings, nachos, tacos, quesadillas, salads and hamburgers.

Alcoholic beverages also are available.

In addition, Southbound Smokehouse offers live music.

For more information, call 803-349-9306, visit southboundsmokehouse.com or send an email to mgmt@southboundsmokehouse.com.

There is a Southbound Smokehouse-Riverside page on Facebook.