Southbound Thruway in Ulster, Orange counties closing for overpass removal Saturday night

The remaining half of the damaged Brookside Road overpass above the Thruway in Ulster County will be removed this weekend.

The New York State Thruway Authority announced Wednesday that the southbound lanes of the interstate highway between exit 18 in New Paltz and exit 17 in Newburgh will close beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday to allow that work to proceed.

The first half of the overpass, above the northbound lanes, was removed last weekend.

How long Thruway lanes will be closed

According to the Thruway Authority, the southbound lanes of the Thruway will be closed for approximately 12 hours to allow work crews to safely remove the remaining half of the overpass.

Southbound traffic on the Thruway will be detoured at exit 18 and will be directed to an alternate route of approximately 24 miles on local roads.

Drivers will take Route 299 east for five miles, then turn right on southbound Route 9W and follow that highway for approximately 16 miles. Then they can turn right on Route 32 and quickly enter westbound Interstate 84. Then they should follow the signs directing them to exit 36A, where they can re-enter the southbound Thruway.

Detour signs will be posted every two to three miles. Drivers should expect slower speeds on routes 299 and 9W, and might encounter heavy delays.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid traveling in the area during that time.

Why the overpass is being removed

The Brookside Road overpass, which has been closed to traffic since May, has been hit by over-height vehicles 10 times in the past year and 28 times since 2019. Those collisions have done considerable damage to the steel that supports the overpass and decreased the amount of weight it can safely carry. Its vertical clearance was reduced to 14 feet from 14.2 feet.

Thruway and consulting engineers determined that the overpass should be removed in the interest of public safety.

