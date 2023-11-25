Southcentral Alaska roads likely to stay slick with black ice for several days

Nov. 25—A pattern of milder afternoon temperatures and rain followed by overnight freezing could make for dangerous morning commutes across much of Southcentral Alaska throughout the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

"We are expecting several days of black ice, at least," meteorologist Pam Szatanek said Saturday.

Water that froze on roads overnight had created slick conditions for drivers by Saturday morning across Southcentral.

"Temperatures have been above normal lately, but are going to cool down this week. And with all the rain and melt from the snow, we're expecting road conditions to be pretty dicey," she said.

After several days of above-freezing temperatures, much chillier weather was expected to arrive beginning Monday and continuing through at least Tuesday night, she said.

"There's just no shortage of ice (across Anchorage)," she said, adding that road conditions varied across the city based on how and when snow was removed from a series of major storms earlier this month.

"Whenever you get snow in November, you have to figure out what to do with it as soon as possible," she said, adding that much of that snow set and then was covered with more snow, rain and ice, making it more difficult to remove.

"It's much easier to remove snow while it's happening than after," she said.

Patches of black ice could make for hazardous morning travel conditions through the week, she said. Drivers were encouraged to slow down and exercise caution, especially during the morning commute, and frozen walkways could create slippery conditions for pedestrians.

The Susitna Valley was expected to see more expansive areas of ice than other communities, Szatanek said.

Periodic snow and freezing rain showers were both in the forecast over the next several days, adding to the hazardous road conditions.

Szatanek said it wasn't evident when road conditions were expected to improve.

"We are in this black ice situation for a while," she said.