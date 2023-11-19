SouthCoast legacy, DHS Marching Band, teacher vacancies: Top stories this week

As we head into this week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

The Schwartz School announced last month that it would be discontinuing its outpatient program, Southcoast Health has stepped up to take over the outpatient program, allowing patients to continue the same level of care. They will eventually the outpatient program out of the Schwartz School in Dartmouth.

A new café with two personalities could be open for business as early as this summer at the site of the former Me & Ed's Family Restaurant on Brock Avenue. The Taber Café will be a breakfast-lunch spot during the day and a lounge at night.

A customer waits for his order outside of Charlie's Hot Dogs on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford.

When it comes to businesses that would be considered food service legacies in New Bedford, one would be hard-pressed to find one that fits the description better than Charlie's Hot Dogs on Acushnet Avenue.

According to Natasha DaSilva, who now runs the spot with her husband Jamie DaSilva, it was the first hot dog stand in the city, opening in 1933.

The vision of a "modernized" Charlie's involved pushing the menu and food quality above and beyond what one might expect from a hot dog stand.

See what's different: 90 years later, Charlie's Hot Dogs is still learning new tricks.

Information from a research group at Study.com — an online tutoring and educational platform — found that as of Oct. 27, school systems in the SouthCoast's two urban centers of New Bedford and Fall River were among those high up on a list of Massachusetts districts with the most teacher vacancies

Coming in at No. 4 was Fall River Public Schools, with Study.com citing 78 vacancies. New Bedford Public Schools was No. 6, with 61 vacancies, according to the researchers.

Among other states, Massachusetts ranked No. 2 for most teacher vacancies per capita as of Oct. 17, according to Study.com.

Edcuation: New Bedford, Fall River ranked among MA school districts with the most teacher vacancies.

Drummers from the Dartmouth High School Marching Band are seen at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN for the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

Members of the Dartmouth High School Marching Band, and the family members who support them, are no strangers to road trips and competitions. Still, taking the field at Lucas Oil Stadium last week for the Bands of America Grand National Championships, known for being the biggest marching band competition in the U.S., will stand out as a memorable first for those who were there.

It was the first time in 20 years that a band from Massachusetts competed in the Grand National Championships, or the "grand nationals" for short, according to Dartmouth High Music Director Ian Flint.

Memorable weekend: The Dartmouth marching band had a 'grand' weekend of competition.

Wareham coach Christopher Gardner speaks to the team at half time, holding a 16-6 lead over Seekonk.

One day Chris Gardner is coaching Wareham High field hockey in its regular-season finale.

The next day, Gardner is on the football sidelines as the Vikings’ interim head coach after Brandon Perry resigned seven games into his first year with the team

“A lot of the guys on the football team, I've had for students and or I’ve had with track. It was an easy thing to do. It was a no-brainer.”

Gardner has a strong background in football. He was a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic his senior year as he helped Nantucket reach the 1998 Div. 5 Super Bowl, where the Whalers lost to Greater Lawrence.

'Why not?': Chris Gardner now coaching second sport this fall at Wareham

Fairhaven celebrates the 28-14 victory over first seeded Norwell.

Fairhaven’s players relished the underdog role on Friday night as the No. 8 Blue Devils pulled off a stunning upset of top-seeded Norwell 28-14 in the Div. 6 quarterfinals to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

“This was tough and this was hard. To come here in the elite eight and get a win and just dominate physically like we’ve done and they hit back. We’ve hit a lot of people all year, but a lot of them didn’t hit back. That team hit back, but we kept executing and believing. The kids trust our system.”

With the win, Fairhaven (9-1) advances to the Div. 6 state semifinals, where the No. 8 Blue Devils will take on fourth-seeded Hudson (8-2), a 28-13 winner over No. 5 Lynnfield.

'Everyone doubted us'; No. 8 Fairhaven pulls off stunning upset of top-seeded Norwell

