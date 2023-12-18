SouthCoast residents warned to avoid wooded areas during Monday's high winds: Live

All of Eastern Massachusetts was on warning for high winds Monday after SouthCoast woke up to dark sides, rain and high winds that had begun knocking down trees and power lines in the early morning hours.

In its warning, the National Weather Service said to expect south winds of 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph in a number of areas, including Bristol and Plymouth counties.

The warning was set to be in effect until 7 p.m.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines," NWS' warning read. "Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."

A New Bedford DPI crewmember removes the tree which fell and damaged a vehicle on Emerson Street in New Bedford due to the high winds.

As of about 11:30 a.m., Eversource was reporting the following data in terms of power outages:

Acushnet: Power outage report

Customers affected: 81

Customers served: 4,657

Percent affected: 1.74%

Dartmouth: Power outage report

Customers affected: 1,213

Customers served: 14,972

Percent affected: 8.10%

New Bedford: Power outage report

Customers affected: 1,629

Customers served: 47,921

Percent affected: 3.40%

Fairhaven: Power outage report

Customers affected: 73

Customers served: 8,377

Percent affected: .87%

Marion: Power outage report

Customers affected: 273

Customers served: 3,136

Percent affected: 8.71%

Mattapoisett: Power outage report

Customers affected: Fewer than 3

Customers served: 4,042

Percent affected: .05%

High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett as a storm makes its away across the region.

Rochester: Power outage report

Customers affected: 679

Customers served: 2,484

Percent affected: 27.33%

Westport: Power outage report

Customers affected: 605

Customers served: 5,815

Percent affected: 10.40%

What to expect from the weather for the rest of Monday

The forecast is that peak wind gusts, along with heavy rain, will continue through early this afternoon, according to StormTeam 5. The wind will continue through the evening commute but the rain should have lessened.

StormTeam 5 will also be monitoring the midday and afternoon high tide for the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding for south-facing beaches.

Areas near Narragansett Bay are under a coastal flood warning. Parts of Cape Ann, as well as the New Hampshire Seacoast and the southern Maine coast, may also experience coastal flooding during the mid-afternoon high tide.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: High winds cause damage around New Bedford: What to know