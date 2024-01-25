Southcrest residents rummage through heaps of mud, days after flooding wiped out homes

SAN DIEGO — Harrowing stories continue out of the Southcrest area, where some residents are recovering in the hospital after flooding wiped out entire neighborhoods.

A community in ruins brought neighbors arm-in-arm as their reality begins to settle in: the buckled floors, piles of mud and destroyed furniture.

For Jerry Hernandez, it’s all reminders of a devastating loss of an old way of life.

Now days later, with the help of his cane, Hernandez chugs along the remnants of his home. Bad back and all, recalling the moments he was waist deep in contaminated water.

“We were standing in ice cold water, freezing, hurting, I couldn’t move,” Hernandez said.

Stuck inside one home was a 72-year-old woman disabled and diagnosed with bone cancer.

Michelle Sherman grew up in Southcrest. Wednesday, she and her neighbor Robin Morris took a walk inside what’s left of the house they once knew.

“You’ve got senior citizens like this lady who is disabled, she can’t live in this house. It’s the smell,” Morris said.

Along with the mess are leftover signs of a rescue. It was Hernandez’s daughter who stepped in, cutting her feet on glass sending both women to the hospital.

“Where are the people that run this district, I’ve been seeing none of them, we haven’t seen none of them, but you have people going out here, giving out cards, asking us if we want to sell our homes,” Morris said.

As city crews collect destroyed items, one’s that once held so much meaning, some residents are left with feelings of neglect.

“Just because we live in the ghetto, don’t put us in the bottom, don’t, they know how it gets, so it’s time for them to step up and do something as soon as possible,” Hernandez said.

