Southeast Asia Digital Economy Slows as People Curb Spending

Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Growth in Southeast Asia’s internet economy is slowing after years of expansion, showing that even emerging digital markets aren’t immune to economic headwinds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Online spending in the region will rise about 20% this year to $200 billion, research from Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co. showed, slowing from 38% a year earlier. The region’s internet economy is set to reach $330 billion by 2025, according to the report, down from a previous forecast of $363 billion.

This is the first time estimates have been revised downward in the companies’ annual report, which covers Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Even as the region’s consumers are adopting mobile and online services at a rapid clip, they are curbing spending amid accelerating inflation and rising interest rates -- just like their peers globally.

“After years of acceleration, digital adoption growth is normalising,” the companies said in a release. “The majority of digital players are now shifting priorities from new customer acquisition to deeper engagement with existing customers to increase usage and value.”

Southeast Asia, home to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Lazada and Sea Ltd.’s Shopee, will see a 16% increase in e-commerce gross merchandise value this year, slowing sharply from pandemic highs as consumers become more cautious. Online shopping is now forecast to hit $211 billion in 2025 versus a previous $234 billion prediction, making up 64% of the region’s total estimated digital GMV, the research showed.

E-commerce, financial services and travel are among leading sectors driving the region’s digital growth, the report showed. Southeast Asia is adding about 20 million new digital consumers in 2022.

The number of deals involving tech companies in the region remained relatively steady at about 1,200 in the first half of this year compared with a year-earlier period, according to the report. Early-stage investments are increasing, while later-stage deals are getting hit by dimmer public listing prospects in the capital markets. Southeast Asia venture capital funds held about $15 billion in “dry powder” at the end of 2021, down from $16 billion a year earlier.

“Macroeconomic headwinds are here,” Stephanie Davis, vice president at Google Southeast Asia, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat. “We do expect some conservancy in the later half of this year and next year. In fact, about three quarters of venture capital firms in the region expect there to be declines in valuation.”

Indonesia remains the region’s largest digital economy where online spending is predicted to rise to $130 billion by 2025. Vietnam is expected to grow at the fastest rate among the six countries tracked by the study, more than doubling in online GMV over the next three years.

--With assistance from Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat.

(Updates with comment from executive in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Euro’s Rally May Have More Room to Run

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro’s rally may have more room to run should leveraged funds covering short-term positions propel the currency past its September high. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowLeveraged funds held a net short euro position as of Oct. 18, the latest data show, aid

  • Oil Fluctuates as Record US Exports Buoy Global Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after the US reported record exports of crude and fuel, and as a softer dollar made commodities more attractive.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowWest Texas Intermediate traded below $88 a barrel after gaining almost 4% over the prior two sessions

  • Samsung Scion Lee Takes Helm of Korean Technology Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. named Jay Y. Lee executive chairman of South Korea’s largest company, finalizing a long-anticipated elevation just as a supply chain crisis and escalating geopolitical tensions roil the world’s biggest chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters

  • Visa’s Spending Growth Slows as Consumers Hit by Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. saw spending growth slow the most since the depths of the pandemic as inflation weighs on consumers. Shares gained as profit exceeded analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAdidas-Kanye Divorce Is Going to Be ExpensiveVolume on t

  • Meta fined $24.6M for WA campaign finance violations

    The order comes less than a month after a King County Superior Court judge ruled Facebook's parent company violated state campaign finance laws intentionally and repeatedly.

  • Trade seen boosting U.S. economy in Q3; growth details likely soft

    U.S. economic growth likely rebounded in the third quarter, driven by a shrinking trade deficit, but that would grossly exaggerate the economy's health as the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate increases dampen demand. The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is expected to show underlying demand in the economy flat last quarter amid a slowdown in consumer spending and moderate growth in business investment. Still, the anticipated rebound in growth after two straight quarterly declines in GDP would be further evidence that the economy was not in a recession, though the risks of a downturn have increased as the Fed doubles down on rate hikes to battle the fastest-rising inflation in 40 years.

  • Credit Suisse Posts $4 Billion Loss Ahead of Crucial Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG reported its fourth straight loss as its investment bank continued to struggle, wealthy clients fled and the lender booked a charge related to a critical overhaul that’s been in the making for months.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowThe n

  • Toyota unit Hino's Q2 profit falls by a fifth on engine data scandal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp's truck and bus unit Hino Motors said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 21%, hit by an engine data scandal that has crippled a wide range of its vehicle production. It reported 12.3 billion yen ($84.66 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, beating an estimate of 1.66 billion yen profit on average surveyed by seven analysts on Refinitiv. Hino blamed an inward-looking corporate culture and a management failure to engage sufficiently with workers that led to an environment that put greater priority on achieving schedules and numerical targets than following processes.

  • As Investors Scramble to Buy I Bonds, TreasuryDirect Site Has Outages

    Investors rushing to purchase I Bonds with a six-month return of 9.62% are taxing the government website.

  • Game Recap: Heat 119, Trail Blazers 98

    The Heat defeat the Trail Blazers, 119-98. Bam Adebayo recorded a team-high 18 points, along with eight rebounds, while Jimmy Butler (17 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Kyle Lowry (17 points (5-7 3FG), six assists) added a combined 34 points for the Heat in the victory. Damian Lillard tallied a game-high 22 points, along with two rebounds and two assists for the Trail Blazers in a losing effort. The Heat improve to 2-3 on the season, while the Trail Blazers fall to 4-1.

  • Down on chips, Toyota goes back to basics with car keys

    Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan. "As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers as quickly as possible," Toyota said in a statement, apologising for the inconvenience.

  • Intel's Self Driving Tech Company Mobileye Soars Over 28% On Debut

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) owned self-driving technology company Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) made its trading debut today. Mobileye priced 41 million shares at $21 per share to raise $861 million after marketing the shares for $18 - $20. A significant portion of the net proceeds from this offering will help to repay a note owed to Intel. Mobileye intends to use the remaining net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. Private equity firm General Atlantic agreed to buy

  • Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

    Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit". Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers. The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

  • Chinese Stocks in US Rally, Erasing Most of Record Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in the US are extending their rally after a record selloff on Monday, as Beijing’s pledge to support its financial markets lifted investor confidence and retail traders bought the dip. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowThe Nasdaq Golden Dragon Chi

  • Xi Says China Can Work With US Before Possible Biden Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the US to find ways to get along, comments that come before a potential meeting with the President Joe Biden at a Group of 20 summit next month. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineBetter communication

  • Singapore Central Bank Chief Urges ‘Balance’ on Currency Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asia has done a “decent job” of allowing markets to absorb some shocks from an aggressive US monetary tightening while ensuring that currency weakness doesn’t spiral out of control, according to Singapore’s central bank chief.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters R

  • The slowdown has come for the cloud business

    The economic slowdown is slamming into some of the cloud industry's biggest names.

  • TikTok Found Not Liable For Child Dying in ‘Blackout Challenge’

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok isn’t liable for the death of a 10-year-old girl who watched a so-called Blackout Challenge video that encouraged people to choke themselves, a judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineUS District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia said a fede

  • Microsoft ensnared by the 'macroeconomic storm' — here's what analysts are saying

    Even mighty Microsoft isn't immune to the economic slowdown continuing to wreck havoc on companies both large and small.

  • Apollo, Pimco in Talks to Buy Credit Suisse SPG Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG, lining up the pieces of a sweeping overhaul, is in advanced talks with a group of investing giants including Apollo Global Management Inc. to sell at least part of its securitized products business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetHere Are the Mo