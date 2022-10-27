Southeast Asia internet economy forecast cut on economic headwinds

Chen Lin
·2 min read

By Chen Lin

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's internet economy is expected to be worth $330 billion by 2025, though this a downgrade from a previous forecast due to economic uncertainty and more pressure on tech companies to make a profit, an industry report said on Thursday.

The annual report, by Alphabet's Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and global business consultants Bain & Company, trimmed its forecast for 2025 from $363 billion in last year's report.

"Amidst global macroeconomic headwinds, reduced disposable income, sky-rocketing prices, and lower product availability, there is tapering of demand from Southeast Asia consumers," the trio said in a joint release.

The region of 11 countries is one of the world's fastest growing internet markets, due to a young population, widespread smartphone usage and urbanisation, and a growing middle class.

The report, which covers Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines, is still upbeat on this year and sees the internet economy growing 20% to $200 billion, three years earlier than anticipated in an inaugural report in 2016.

All six countries are expected to post double-digit growth between now and 2025, with Vietnam having the fastest growing digital economy this year at 28%.

Indonesia, the region's most populous nation, saw its digital economy grow 22% to $77 billion this year, contributing to about 40% of Southeast Asia's total online spending.

On the tech investment front, while early-stage deals are continuing with strong momentum, late-stage deals are seeing "more pronounced dips" and a pause in plans to go public.

Global investors are getting increasingly cautious amid rising interest rates and plummeting stock valuations, the report said, with initial public offering prospects set to grind to a near halt for the next 12 to 18 months.

The digital financial services sector is expected to overtake e-commerce to become the region's top investment sector, with payments taking up the majority share of the deals.

In the first half of 2022, the sector saw a record funding of around $4 billion.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines are likely to attract more investors in the longer-term, the report said.

"Universally investors generally expect deal activity to recover from 2024 onwards," said Fock Wai Hoong, Deputy Head of Technology & Consumer and Southeast Asia at Temasek.

Venture capitalists had $15 billion on hand to sustain deals at year-end 2021, the report said.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to face off in first debate

    In the race for Senate in Pennsylvania, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz meet for their only debate Tuesday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins John Dickerson from Harrisburg with the latest on the race.

  • Man connected to South LA fireworks explosion sentenced to 5 months in prison

    Arturo Ceja III was sentenced to five months in prison and two years probation. Jake Reiner reports.

  • Day 18 of the Darrell Brooks trial in Waukesha: DA, victim family members hail guilty verdict, seek 'much healing ahead'

    Almost a year after driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens of others, Darrell Brooks Jr. was convicted on all counts Wednesday morning.

  • Hollywood on trial: Harvey Weinstein, Danny Masterson and Paul Haggis in court over sexual assault allegations

    Current high-profile celebrity court cases include Harvey Weinstein, Danny Masterson, director Paul Haggis and "Scrubs" executive producer Eric Weinberg.

  • This Isn’t the Bottom for Stocks and a Recession Isn’t Priced In, Goldman Says

    Asset prices have plenty of room to fall further if the Federal Reserve accidentally engineers a steep downturn, analysts say.

  • Biden to warn Republicans will boost inflation in Syracuse

    President Joe Biden will once again contrast his economic plan with Republicans' on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to convince voters Democrats are better equipped to battle high inflation and grow the economy, less than two weeks away from midterm elections. Biden will visit Syracuse, New York, where Micron Technology plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing, part of tens of billions in new factory spending announced after Biden signed the CHIPS Act subsidizing the industry in August. In Syracuse, Biden will lay out his efforts to rebuild the American middle class and bring manufacturing jobs back to upstate New York, and contrast them with what he has called Republicans' "mega MAGA trickle down agenda."

  • China's digital yuan stands out in cross-border pilot in a show of global ambition

    China's digital yuan took the centre stage in the world's largest cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial to date, a report showed, pointing to how Beijing is speeding up yuan globalization efforts amid rising geopolitical tensions. China's digital currency, or e-CNY, was the most issued, and actively transacted token in the $22 million pilot that used CBDCs to settle cross-border trades, a Bank of International Settlement (BIS) report showed. The six-week test, which ended late last month, is part of m-Bridge - a project that pilots cross-border payments in digital currencies issued by central banks of China, Hong Kong, Thailand and United Arab Emirates.

  • Twitter Reacts After Woman Launches Into Racist And Vulgar Tirade On NYC Train

    There’s never a dull moment on the New York City subway.

  • ‘Rashi Sanook’: Biden botches name of UK’s new prime minister at Diwali celebration

    President Joe Biden is making headlines following his awkward mispronunciation of the United Kingdom’s new prime minister’s name at the White House’s Diwali celebration earlier this week. Rishi Sunak, 42, took office on Tuesday after his rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the Conservative Party election. The race sought to replace former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned after a botched tax-cutting budget that has placed Britain on the brink of an economic collapse.

  • Ukraine: Evacuations intensify in Kherson; power sites hit

    Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from an area around the strategic city of Kherson as heavy fighting and attacks on power infrastructure continue, Moscow-appointed authorities in southern Ukraine said Thursday. Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo said more than 70,000 residents from the area had been moved. Ukraine has pushed ahead with an offensive to reclaim Kherson that was captured by Russian forces during the first days of the conflict.

  • Fantasy Football Week 8: Running Back rankings

    See how the running backs stack up in our fantasy analysts' positional rankings for Week 8!

  • China's Huawei slows its long decline under U.S. sanctions as revenues improve

    China's Huawei Technologies reported modest revenue growth for a second quarter on Thursday, citing steady growth in its ICT infrastructure business as it finds its footing after U.S. sanctions knocked its once mighty handset business. Huawei posted revenue of 445.8 billion yuan ($62.03 billion)for the first three quarters, 10 billion yuan less than it saw in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. "The decline in our device business continued to slow down, and our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth."

  • Joe Biden was Rishi Sunak's second overseas call as PM

    Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden discussed the war in Ukraine during a call on Tuesday evening, as the US President called the UK his country's "closest ally".

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses left of attacking her after another reported ‘swatting’ call made to her home

    The congresswoman has reportedly been subjected to six “swatting” calls this year, her team said

  • First plane repatriating Venezuelan migrants in Mexico departs for Caracas, sources say

    A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern border and thousands more being expelled from the United States under a plan unveiled this month aimed at curbing migrant flows. The plane, operated by Venezuela's state airline, left Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport destined for Caracas, the sources said.

  • Trump ally Tom Barrack pushes back on 'foreign agent' charges in third day of testimony

    Longtime Trump friend Tom Barrack denied in court that he ever acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, as he took the stand for a third day.

  • Slough: Charges set to come in to dump DIY waste

    Residents taking waste from DIY work to a recycling centre in Slough will face fees from Tuesday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for telling voter she’s too old to have a say on abortion

    ‘Ma’am, are you having children any time soon?’

  • Biden vows 'breathing room' for families going into midterms

    President Joe Biden, highlighting his administration's war on rising costs less than two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, announced new initiatives Wednesday he said will provide "a little breathing room" for American families. Speaking at the White House, Biden said the initiatives on what he called "junk fees" aim to "lower the cost of everyday living for American families, to put more money in the pockets of middle-income and working- class Americans and to hold big corporations accountable."

  • Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak arrives in Lithuania

    Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak — the glamorous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s one-time boss — has arrived in Lithuania on an Israeli passport after fleeing Russian investigators who raided her home this week, officials said Thursday. “Citizens of (Israel) do not need a visa and are allowed to stay in the country for 90 days,” Darius Jauniskis, head of Lithuania’s State Security Department, told a local radio station. Jauniskis said Lithuania has no evidence of any threat that Sobchak could pose to national security.