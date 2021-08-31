Southeast Asia "omnichannel" health startup Doctor Anywhere gets $88M SGD

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Doctor Anywhere, a startup that takes an “omnichannel” approach to healthcare, announced today it has raised $88 million SGD (about $65.7 million USD) in Series C funding. The round was led by Asia Partners, with participation from Novo Holdings, Philips and OSK-SBI Partners. It also included returning investors EDBI, Square Peg, IHH Healthcare, Kamet Capital and Pavilion Capital.

As part of the round, Asia Partners co-founder Oliver Rippel and Novo Holdings Equity Asia senior partner Dr. Amit Kakar will join Doctor Anywhere’s board of directors. The company’s Series C, which it claims is one of the largest private rounds raised by a Southeast Asian healthtech company, brings its total funding to more than $140 million SGD.

Doctor Anywhere’s omnichannel approach means that in addition to online consultations, it runs in-person clinics, provides home visits, medication deliveries and operates an in-app marketplace for health and wellness products.

Founded in 2017 by Lim Wai Mun, Doctor Anywhere claims it now serves more than 1.5 million users. It is available in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, and recently established tech hubs in Bangalore and Ho Chi Minh City.

Lim told TechCrunch in an email that when he started working on Doctor Anywhere, there were already successful telemedicine platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom and China, but the model was still nascent in Southeast Asia. A former investor, Lim began Doctor Anywhere as a side project because he had older relatives who could not leave their homes for medical visits.

Doctor Anywhere launched as an online-only telehealth platform, but “we quickly realized that physical presence is very important in order to build trust with users,” Lim said. As a result, the company started its home care services and physical clinics.

According to Doctor Anywhere’s estimates, the COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked the adoption of telehealth services in Southeast Asia by at least five years. The company saw more demand for online medical consultations, medication deliveries and marketplace purchases.

“In the past year, we have more than doubled the size of our network, from around 1,000 providers at the start of 2020 to currently close to 2,500 medical professionals across Southeast Asia,” Lim said.

Should startups build or buy telehealth infrastructure?

In response to the pandemic, Doctor Anywhere launched an online COVID-19 Medical Advisory Clinic last year to provide on-demand consultations for people with suspected symptoms. It also created an online mental wellness module with psychologists. Lim said the company has seen an increase in demand for mental health-related services, like insomnia and anxiety.

Other telehealth startups in the region include WhiteCoat, Speedoc and Doctor World. Lim said Doctor Anywhere wants to differentiate by quickly launching new products in response to user inquiries, and “cultivating a balance between technology and human touch.”

The funding will be used to deepen Doctor Anywhere’s presence in its current markets and expand into new ones. It also plans to scale its tech infrastructure and big data capabilities for a better online-to-offline user experience, and will introduce new medical specialty modules, shorten medication delivery times and develop personalized healthcare plans.

Telemedicine startups are positioning themselves for a post-pandemic world

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations sparking new procedures, concern from Colorado health systems

    An increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Colorado is prompting new concern and procedures from hospital systems statewide.

  • Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, has asked BioNTech SE to reserve 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for Taiwan, saying he had received a "very good" response. Taiwan's quest to access the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, has dragged on for months, hampered by accusations from Taipei of political interference from Beijing, which claims the island as Chinese territory. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed Gou, Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • One drag on Nigeria’s GDP growth has nothing to do with the pandemic

    Nigeria's telecom sector is a case study for how poorly-timed policies can impact an economy’s ability to recover from shocks.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hurricane Slams Major US Oil Port; OPEC+ May Curtail Production Hike

    The increase in oil output agreed last month by OPEC+ could be reconsidered at its next meeting on September 1, Kuwait’s oil minister said on Sunday.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.West Texas Intermediate was 0.5% lower below $69 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Monday. While Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to gradually resume service after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana, local refineries may be slower.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allie

  • Nearly 95% of Gulf Coast oil and gas production offline as Hurricane Ida buffets Louisiana

    Natural-gas futures were on the rise, extending a climb to a three-year high, and crude-oil prices were mixed in electronic trading late Sunday as Hurricane Ida, which was downgraded to a Category 3 storm, delivered sustained winds of 150 mph to Louisiana and knocked out power in New Orleans.

  • Western Digital (WDC)-Kioxia Potential Deal Could Hit Roadblock

    Western Digital's (WDC) potential acquisition of Kioxia could face several political and regulatory roadblocks, per sources.

  • Japan's retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

    Japan's retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook. A surge in Delta variant cases this month forced the government to widen state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery. Retail sales advanced 2.4% in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists' median forecast for a 2.1% rise in a Reuters poll.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • FTC to crack down on gasoline price manipulation, 'unlawful' U.S. oil industry mergers

    The Federal Trade Commission will crack down on practices that may harm consumers at the gasoline pump and seek to deter "unlawful" mergers in the oil and gas industry, FTC Chair Lina Khan told the White House in a letter last week. The letter, obtained by Reuters, was addressed to White House economic adviser Brian Deese and promised to start an investigation of abuses in the "franchise market" for retail fuel stations, among other steps. Deese, in an initial Aug. 11 letter to Khan, had asked the FTC to investigate why "gas prices tend to rise more quickly to adjust to spikes in oil prices than they fall when the price of oil declines."

  • Oil settles up as U.S. producers, refiners assess storm damage

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday, lifted as U.S. Gulf Coast platforms, refineries and pipelines grappled with uncertainty on restart timelines after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the region. Gains were capped as OPEC+ looked set to go ahead with a planned oil output increase. Global benchmark Brent settled at $73.41 a barrel, up 71 cents or 0.98%.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 30th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for Bitcoin and the broader market last week, a Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support a breakout start to the week.

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • 5 Costly Online Grocery Ordering Mistakes You’re Making

    Not surprisingly, 2020 was a breakout year for the online grocery segment. The realities of the pandemic led tens of millions of Americans to do something they had never done before — buy...

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Emirates Global Aluminium Sees Profit Soar Ahead of Possible IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC, the Middle East’s biggest producer of the metal, posted a record profit in the first half of the year as prices soared along with those of other commodities.The company, whose United Arab Emirates-based shareholders are considering an initial public offering, generated income of 1.74 billion dirhams ($473 million), after a loss of $57 million a year earlier. Core earnings were $950 million.Aluminum -- a light, easily-recyclable metal used in everyth