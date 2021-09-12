Southeast Asia Reopens, Fed’s Taper Devil, China Costs: Eco Day

Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash itThe devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE saysChinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-busiest container port. Bloomberg Economics also previews the global economic week aheadThe turbulence of the pandemic is likely just the curtain-raiser for an age of upheaval in the global economy, a financial historian saysGlobal companies from noodle makers to semiconductor giants are spending big on new plants and machineryThe U.S. is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their economic damage as a way to pressure Beijing on tradeNew Zealand interest rate markets are expecting the central bank meeting to do next month what it didn’t in August -- hike ratesHouse Democrats are set to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from the current 21%Sri Lanka’s dwindling foreign reserves risk spiraling into a crisisThe Swiss National Bank’s negative interest rates remain essential to prevent a rise in the franc that would thwart economic growthThe Greek government raised its growth estimate for 2021, with the economy set to repeat a performance not seen in two decadesFormer Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said there are worrying parallels between current-day U.S. economic and foreign policies and those of the 1960s and 1970sPrice pressures continue to build in developed countries and emerging markets that include those in Latin AmericaNorth Korea said it successfully test-fired “new-type, long-range” cruise missiles on Sept. 11 and 12

Recommended Stories

  • Japan eyes football revival as first women's pro league kicks off

    Japan's first professional women's football league kicked off in upbeat mood Sunday, despite Covid fan restrictions, looking to make "heroes" of its players and inspire a new generation.

  • New Zealand Bond Markets Could Face an October RBNZ Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand interest rate markets are expecting the nation’s central bank meeting to do next month what it didn’t in August -- hike rates by 25 basis points. In fact, an even larger increase could be on the cards. A hawkish sounding Reserve Bank of New Zealand as well as Prime Minister Ardern’s decision to lift a national lockdown outside largest city Auckland have already buoyed the nation’s yields. The 10-year tenor rose above 2% last week to touch its highest level since April

  • Australian regulator denies approval for Qantas-Japan Airlines deal

    Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Chairman Rod Sims said the regulator was not satisfied that the public benefits of the proposed joint business agreement would outweigh harm to competition. The agreement - which would allow the airlines to coordinate fares and schedules - would make it very difficult for other airlines to operate on routes between Australia and Japan, ACCC said.

  • Japan's wholesale inflation hovers near 13-yr high as material costs rise

    Japan's wholesale inflation hovered near a 13-year high in August as raw material imports continued to rise on solid global demand, data showed on Monday, putting pressure on companies to pass on higher costs to households. Many analysts, however, expect companies to keep any price hike moderate as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weigh on domestic demand. "It's difficult to pass over the (wholesale) price increase to consumer goods given the weak consumption," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research.

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ Lifts To $258M Global; ‘Free Guy’ At $277M – International Box Office

    Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings handily crossed the $250M mark globally this weekend, seeing a very good 34% drop at the international box office and maintaining No. 1s in such key markets as Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Korea, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain and the UK. The overall overseas […]

  • Malaysia PM to sign cooperation pact with opposition to shore up support

    Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's coalition and the main opposition bloc will sign a cooperation pact on Monday to ensure political stability during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a move that could also help the premier with any confidence vote. Ismail Sabri took office last month with a slim parliamentary majority, becoming the third prime minister in as many years, but the country's constitutional monarch has called for him to face a vote of confidence to prove he has majority support in parliament.

  • Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials despite moratorium promise

    Google gave user data to Hong Kong officials in the second half of 2020 despite promising otherwise after the city enacted a controversial security law.

  • France confirms deal with Greece for six more Rafale fighters: defence ministry

    France on Sunday confirmed that Greece had agreed to buy six more of its Rafale jets, bringing to 24 the number of French fighters sold to Athens for billions of euros.

  • The Solar Boom Has A Supply Chain Problem

    Solar will be a key force in global energy transition, but the renewable boom is facing some glaring supply chain challenges

  • This lightweight vacuum with 'strong suction' is on sale for $70 on Amazon

    A clean home is a healthy home after all.

  • New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows

    New Zealand has purchased 500,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from Denmark, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday, as the country struggles with a cluster of infections in its largest city. New Zealand, which reported 20 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Auckland on Sunday, said the vaccines will arrive within days. "There is now more than enough vaccine in the country to vaccinate at the world leading rates we were hitting earlier in the month, and I strongly encourage every New Zealander not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible," Ardern said in an e-mailed statement.

  • North Korea says it tested new long-range cruise missiles

    North Korea says it successfully test fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The Korean Central News Agency said Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, demonstrated an ability to hit targets 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away during flight tests on Saturday and Sunday. The North hailed its new missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might, implying that they were being developed with an intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

  • Japan’s Leadership Rivals Diverge on Economic Paths After Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- The three declared candidates vying to become Japan’s next leader offer an economic choice between a renewed drive to stoke inflation, a bid to rebuild the middle class, or an acceleration of digital reform that puts growth before price targets. Not surprisingly, with an election looming, Sanae Takaichi, Fumio Kishida and Taro Kono have each promised to put together stimulus packages to help regain recovery momentum in an economy hit by the delta wave. Here’s a look at what each i

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • North Korea says it successfully tested "strategic" cruise missiles

    North Korean officials claim to have successfully test-fired new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend.Why it matters: The new claims made on the state-run KCNA news agency are that it now has "a strategic weapon of great significance" that traveled some 930 miles to hit targets and then land in the sea on Saturday and Sunday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnkit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment

  • Paul Pierce remembers every team that passed on him during Hall of Fame induction

    Pierce was driven by slights, including the nine teams that passed on him in the NBA Draft.

  • Tribute held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania for victims of United Flight 93

    United Flight 93 was the final hijacked plane on September 11, 2001. It was the only jetliner not to make its intended target, the U.S. Capitol Building. Passengers and crew on the flight, who learned of the other hijackings, attempted to rush the cockpit and retake control from the terrorists. Instead, it crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania, killing everyone on board. Their heroism will be remembered Saturday at a memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nikole Killion reports.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 Anniversary Speech Was Every Bit as Batshit as You’d Expect

    The former mayor went on a rambling rant where he called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs an "asshole" and "idiot" and claimed he "never was with a woman or young girl with" Prince Andrew

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a