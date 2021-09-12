Southeast Asia Reopens, Fed’s Taper Devil, China Costs: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash itThe devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE saysChinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-busiest container port. Bloomberg Economics also previews the global economic week aheadThe turbulence of the pandemic is likely just the curtain-raiser for an age of upheaval in the global economy, a financial historian saysGlobal companies from noodle makers to semiconductor giants are spending big on new plants and machineryThe U.S. is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their economic damage as a way to pressure Beijing on tradeNew Zealand interest rate markets are expecting the central bank meeting to do next month what it didn’t in August -- hike ratesHouse Democrats are set to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from the current 21%Sri Lanka’s dwindling foreign reserves risk spiraling into a crisisThe Swiss National Bank’s negative interest rates remain essential to prevent a rise in the franc that would thwart economic growthThe Greek government raised its growth estimate for 2021, with the economy set to repeat a performance not seen in two decadesFormer Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said there are worrying parallels between current-day U.S. economic and foreign policies and those of the 1960s and 1970sPrice pressures continue to build in developed countries and emerging markets that include those in Latin AmericaNorth Korea said it successfully test-fired “new-type, long-range” cruise missiles on Sept. 11 and 12

