Southeast Asian crypto exchange Zipmex suspends withdrawals

·2 min read

(Reuters) -Southeast Asia-focused cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has suspended withdrawals, the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/zipmex/status/1549699440302166016 on Wednesday night, with an executive of its Thai affiliate citing liquidity difficulties at crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius.

Zipmex, which says it operates in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, is the latest in a string of crypto players globally to run into difficulties following a sharp sell off in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD.

The company's tweet cited "volatile market conditions and the resulting financial difficulties of our key business partners" for the suspension.

Zipmex Thailand CEO Akalarp Yimwilai told an online livestream on Wednesday evening that the local affiliate's difficulties stemmed from problems at Singapore-based Zipmex Global, whose partners, including Babel Finance and Celsius, were experiencing liquidity problems.

Zipmex Global and its CEO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The relationship between Zipmex Global and Zipmex Thailand was not immediately clear. Akalarp said Zipmex Thailand had resumed operations apart from transactions linked to one investment product.

U.S.-based Celsius did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside U.S. office hours. The company filed for Chapter 11 protection on July 13, listing a $1.19 billion deficit on its balance sheet.

Crypto financial services provider Babel Finance suspended withdrawals in June. The company did not immediately comment on Akalarp's remarks.

The two are among several crypto players that have fallen into difficulties in recent months.

Singapore-based crypto fund Three Arrows Capital is in liquidation, prompting expectations in Singapore's crypto sector of further restructuring and greater regulatory scrutiny.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore had no immediate comment on Zipmex's situation.

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission said it had asked Zipmex Thailand to explain its situation. Akalarp said it had done so.

Indonesia's government said it would ask Zipmex Indonesia to ensure that its crypto asset trading is safeguarded from the impact of the situation at Zipmex Global.

In a separate incident, South Korean prosecutors said they had carried out search and seizure operations at local crypto-currency exchanges looking for evidence of potentially illegal practices related to Luna's collapse.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Juarawee Kittisilpa in Bangkok, Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta and Chen Lin in Singapore; Writing and additional reporting by Alun John; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • UK To Regulate Stablecoins As the Treasury Introduces New Financial Bill

    The Financial Services and Markets Bill focuses on multiple different fronts, including providing the government with new powers over regulators.

  • Coal’s Dominance in China Will Endure for a Decade or More

    (Bloomberg) -- For those dismayed at the searing heat afflicting much of the planet, some sobering news from the world’s biggest coal industry: the dirtiest fossil fuel will remain China’s mainstay source of energy for a decade or more.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Inve

  • Crypto exchange Zipmex freezes withdrawals

    Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex became the latest firm to block customers from withdrawing their tokens, citing volatile market conditions and financial difficulties of its partners, reportedly Babel Finance. See related article: Celsius says users can settle for cash at a discount or go long on crypto Fast facts “Due to a combination of circumstances beyond […]

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Elon Musk swore in March not to sell any Bitcoin, but Tesla cashed out 75% of its Bitcoin holdings amid the crypto winter just months later

    Tesla converted most of its Bitcoin holdings into fiat last quarter, netting $963 million, an implied loss of just around $160 million from its initial investment. Musk said before the quarter began that he’d never sell Bitcoin.

  • Man In Underwear Interrupts CNBC Stock Segment Because... Live TV

    Finance expert Karen Firestone had an unexpected co-star in her "Squawk Box" interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $20.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Having a diversified investment portfolio is key to minimizing risk; however, that doesn't mean you should compromise on quality. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of my examples. Named after its flagship brand, Coca-Cola is an immense conglomerate that owns hundreds of beverage brands it sells worldwide.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Professional investors haven't been this bearish on stocks since the 2008 financial crisis - and that sets the market up for a second-half rally, Bank of America says

    The bank said a contrarian rally for the stock market could materialize in the third quarter if inflation shows signs of slowing down.

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Announces Payment Plan to Limit Password Sharing

    Netflix (NFLX) is set to introduce "add a home" feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that will charge extra for using Netflix account in additional homes.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.

  • Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

    Shares in French food retailer Carrefour rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares. The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company said in a statement. "This is at a better price than originally speculated (which was 1.6 billion euros back in August 2021) given an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion (for 100% of the business)," wrote brokerage Jefferies.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.