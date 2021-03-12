Southeast Asia's Grab in talks for U.S. listing via $40 billion SPAC deal - sources

FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore
Joshua Franklin, Anirban Sen and Anshuman Daga
·2 min read

By Joshua Franklin, Anirban Sen and Anshuman Daga

(Reuters) - Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm Grab Holdings is in talks to go public through a merger with a U.S. special purpose acquisition company that could value it at nearly $40 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

A deal, if confirmed, would make it the largest ever blank-check transaction.

Two sources said on Friday that Grab was in talks with Silicon Valley-based technology focused investment firm Altimeter Capital Management but had also held discussions with other so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Altimeter has backed two SPACs - Altimeter Growth Corp and Altimeter Growth Corp 2.

The sources said that Singapore-based Grab, which has expanded rapidly from its beginnings as a ride-hailing firm in 2012 to become Southeast Asia's most valuable startup worth more than $16 billion, had not finalised any deal.

Reuters first reported in January, citing sources, that Grab was exploring a listing in the United States and its IPO could raise at least $2 billion.

A traditional listing, for which Grab, had hired Wall Street banks earlier this year, was still possible, said the sources who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Altimeter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Grab declined comment.

SPACs, exchange-listed shell companies that raise money through IPOS and merge with firms by enticing them with shorter listing timelines, have been the darlings of Wall Street since last year. Such structures raised a record $82 billion last year and the trend has accelerated in 2021.

Other recent large SPAC deals include UMW Holdings Corp's $16-billion merger with a blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores, and the $24-billion deal that luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors struck with a Michael Klein-backed SPAC.

Grab is backed by many global investors including SoftBank Group Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Grab was in talks with Altimeter. It did not specify which of Alitmeter's SPACs Grab was in talks with.

It said Grab is expected to raise between $3 billion and $4 billion from private investors, as part of the SPAC merger.(https://bit.ly/3rD4XR6)

(Additional reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Shounak Dasgupta and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Rideshare Company Grab Could Go Public In SPAC With $40B Valuation

    A Southeast Asian ride-hailing company is in talks to go public through a special purchase acquisition company (SPAC), according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, Grab Holdings could merge with one of two SPACs being led by Altimeter Capital Management LP in a deal that would value the Singapore-based company at $35 billion to $40 billion. The news comes just more than a month after Reuters reported Grab was considering a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) this year. The Reuters report suggested the IPO could raise at least $2 billion for the company. Grab is backed by SoftBank Group Corp. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Grab offers ride-sharing, food delivery, payments and insurance in Southeast Asia, and it has signed a digital bank license in Singapore to offer banking services. In February, Grab closed a $2 billion term loan facility. JP Morgan served as the lead while Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, MUFG and Standard Chartered also were part of the round. "I am deeply encouraged by the trust placed in us by investors who believe in our mission and recognize the value of our super app platform, as we continue making consistent progress in achieving our growth and sustainability milestones. With their support, we will invest in building a long lasting, multi local services business, so that millions of Southeast Asians can support their families and improve their lives with our everyday services," Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. According to the Journal, the SPAC merger would net Grab between $3 billion and $4 billion in private investment in public entity (PIPE) funding, which is a funding round that is typically included in a SPAC merger. The Journal was unable to determine which of the two SPACs Altimeter would use for the merger. The company raised $450 million in a blank check IPO in October, and in early January, added a second, Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (AGC 2), valued at $400 million. AGC 2 (NYSE: AGCB) is led by Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reported that AGC 2 was seeking a technology company to take public through a reverse merger. Altimeter has previously invested in UiPath, Modern Treasury and Workato and in January co-led a $520 million funding round in gaming company Roblox, which went public on Wednesday. Grab was most recently valued at $14.3 billion, according to CB Insights. It has raised $12.1 billion in total funding, according to Crunchbase. Softbank has invested at least $1.5 billion. In 2018, Grab acquired Uber's Southeast Asian business, but Uber acquired a 27.5% stake in Grab through the transaction. According to reports out of Asia, if Grab does not go public by 2023, it must pay Uber $2 billion. Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight. You may also like: Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business Bringg's collaborationwith Uber opens new doors for e-commerce Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDrone Team Honored For Delivering Life-saving KidneyCOVID Relief Bill Could Trigger Larger Tax Bills For Gig Workers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hungary publishes Chinese, Russian vaccine contracts amid COVID-19 surge

    Hungary said on Thursday it was paying the equivalent of about $37.50 per dose for Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine and $9.95 per dose for the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine, adding it was publishing the purchase contracts to push for more transparency. "Hungary's government stands for making vaccine contracts public," Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas wrote on Facebook, attaching 30 pages of documents that appeared to be the vaccine contracts. "We ask the European Commission that it also publish the contracts signed by Brussels," Gulyas added.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Doug Emhoff shared how his law school students reacted to having the second gentleman as their teacher

    Doug Emhoff's law school students found it "odd" that their professor is married to the vice president of the United States.

  • GOP Arizona lawmaker misleadingly claims that voting restrictions are needed because 'everybody shouldn't be voting'

    "Quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes, as well," Rep. John Kavanagh told CNN of why he supports voting restrictions.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • ‘The system has to be torn down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene rants about ‘s***hole’ DC in interview with Steve Bannon

    Georgia representative slams fellow Republicans and conservative media for being part of Washington system

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says voters overwhelmingly support Biden's stimulus bill because they don't understand it

    Recent Politico/Morning Consult polling found 75% of registered voters, including 59% of Republicans, support the stimulus package.

  • Despite transatlantic 'love fest', EU charts third way in ties with US and China

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first videoconference with European Union foreign ministers last month was so good humoured that some diplomats in Europe described it as a "love fest". But two senior envoys who attended said there was no direct response from the ministers gathered in Brussels when Blinken said: "We must push back on China together and show strength in unity." Their reticence is partly due to an unwillingness to commit to anything until Washington spells out more fully its China policy under President Joe Biden.

  • Sharon Osbourne broke down defending Piers Morgan in a debate with 'The Talk' cohost Sheryl Underwood

    Osbourne said she'd never heard Piers Morgan say anything racist and told Sheryl Underwood not to cry because "if anyone should cry, it should be me."

  • Report shows breakdown of school staff members who requested, received COVID-19 vaccine

    There’s a better look at how many teachers and school staff members have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2 Biden court losses just over a month into his presidency show Trump's lasting power on the judiciary

    Key campaign promises are being contested in part because of Trump's stacked legal bench, with bold federal policies being upended in Texas.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret vow exchange was right for them - and it proves royal weddings are out of touch

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they exchanged vows in their backyard three days before their royal wedding.

  • Barack, Michelle Obama get vaccine in new ad with all living presidents except Trump

    The former Presidents are urging folks to get vaccinated. Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama came together for a new advertisement promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. The former presidents were seen in two different videos released on Thursday prompting the vaccine but Donald Trump was not in either video, as reported by CNN.

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Only 32 student-loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 borrowers have ever had their loans fully canceled, a new report said.