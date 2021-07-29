Southeast Europe heat wave seen as among worst in decades

·1 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A heat wave scorched southeast Europe on Thursday, sending residents flocking to the coast, public fountains and air-conditioned locations to find some relief.

Temperatures rose above 40 C (104 F) in parts of Greece and across much of the region. Weather experts in Athens said they expected the heat wave to extend into next week, making it one of the most severe recorded since the mid-1980s.

Cooling shelters were set up in the Greek capital, but access to the air-conditioned public spaces was limited by pandemic restrictions.

“The ongoing heat wave is a dangerous weather phenomenon, as it will last until the end of next week with a small temperature range between maximum and minimum levels,” said Theodoris Kolydas, director of Greece’s National Meteorological Service.

Authorities in Serbia, Bulgaria and other affected countries advised people to avoid exposure to direct sunlight in midday hours.

Wildfires in Greece threatened homes for a third successive day, with a blaze reported Thursday outside the western city of Patras.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Countries in southeast Europe brace for heat wave

    Authorities in several southeast European countries have issued weather warnings before a heat wave in the region expected Thursday that is set to push temperatures to as high as 43 C (109.4 F) in inland areas. Public health officials in North Macedonia on Wednesday said all six of the country’s administrative regions would be affected by the emergency and urged a pause in construction work and called for municipal-level initiatives to help the elderly and the homeless. High temperatures are expected through the weekend in North Macedonia and neighboring Albania, Bulgaria, and Greece, as well as parts of Romania and Serbia.

  • Heat wave to cover huge swath of US in coming days, bringing high temperatures to millions

    Authorities predict a high probability of above-average temperatures for much of the U.S. over the next several days as some areas hit the mid-100s.

  • Kansas City’s heat index to soar near 110 degrees. Here’s the latest weather update

    If Kansas City reaches 100 degrees on Thursday, it will be the first time in just over three years.

  • California urges power conservation in heat wave, prices soar

    The United States has been beset by extreme weather events this year, including February's freeze in Texas that knocked out power to millions and record heat in the Pacific Northwest this summer. High temperatures were expected to reach 102 Fahrenheit (39 Celsius) on Friday in Portland, Oregon, where the normal high is 80 F at this time of year, according to AccuWeather.

  • Report: UK could hit 40 Celsius soon due to climate change

    Britain has become wetter and warmer as a result of climate change, with the country's 10 hottest years in more than a century occurring since 2002, a report by leading meteorologists said Thursday. The annual “State of the U.K. Climate” report, published in the International Journal of Climatology, said 2020 was the fifth wettest and third warmest year on record stretching back to the 19th century. Last year’s average winter temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius (41.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than the 1981 to 2010 average.

  • From farm to face, Gaza women create cosmetics from local herbs

    For years, Palestinian farmers have exported herbs to Europe where they have been turned into high-end cosmetics and beauty products. Now a team of Gaza women have brought the process home, extracting the essential oils themselves and creating products such as shampoo and moisturiser which are sold in 50 stores, including 30 pharmacies, across the enclave. From a factory in Gaza City, the internationally funded project's four staffers, all women, use steam distillation to draw out the ingredients from plants including rosemary, basil, mint, thyme and chamomile.

  • If summer ended today, these weather facts might just blow your mind

    As we flip towards August, temperature extremes will try to mellow out, but the heat will continually attempt to favour the West.

  • A potentially dangerous heat wave’s coming to Charlotte area. Here’s how to keep safe

    Highs will feel like they’re between 100 and 104 degrees Wednesday through Friday, the National Weather Service says.

  • Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi Dead at 77 Following Bicycle Accident

    The Republican politician is survived by his wife Diana, the pair's three children — Brad, Emily and Amy — and his grandchildren

  • Fact check: Jeff Bezos' New Shepard rocket launch didn't emit carbon

    Contrary to claims shared on social media, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch on July 20 did not emit carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas.

  • Driver Rescued After Car Skids Into South Carolina Creek

    Firefighters rescued a driver from a creek in Columbia, South Carolina, after a car aquaplaned into the water from Highway 277 on July 27.This footage, posted by the Columbia Fire Department, shows first responders wading through water during the rescue.The crash prompted a southbound closure of the highway while the crews brought the victim to safety, and there were no injuries.Storms and heavy rain struck the city on July 27, according to a local meteorologist. Credit: Columbia Fire Department via Storyful

  • FDA allows automatic 'generic' swap for brand-name insulin

    U.S. regulators took action Wednesday that will make it easier to get a cheaper, near-copy of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore. Doctors now have to specifically prescribe what’s called a biosimilar or OK substituting it for a more expensive brand-name insulin. Wednesday’s move by the Food and Drug Administration will allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper version, just as they do with generic pills for other kinds of drugs.

  • Pelosi calls Kevin McCarthy a "moron" for criticizing mask mandate

    The House GOP leader had claimed mask-wearing in the House was not based in science.

  • Pacific tsunami warnings lifted after big quake in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -Tsunami warnings were lifted for Alaska and the rest of Pacific after a huge earthquake of 8.2 magnitude struck the seismically active U.S. state in the late hours on Wednesday. In Alaska, small tsunami waves measuring under a foot above tide level were observed in Sand Point, Old Harbor, King Cove, Kodiak, Unalaska and Alitak Bay, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). Among them was Seward on the Kenai Peninsula, south of Anchorage, where sirens blared and residents were told to move to higher ground.

  • Highway crumbles following heavy rain in South Carolina, photos show

    A car was driving on the road when it collapsed.

  • Heat dome dominates U.S. weather as a "derecho" threat looms in Midwest

    The latest in a series of relentless heat waves is bringing dangerously hot temperatures to a the Central U.S. on Wednesday, and will contribute to a severe thunderstorm outbreak across the Upper Midwest. The heat will expand in scope toward the end of the week.The big picture: Heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect across 19 states, from Portland, Oregon east to Minneapolis, and running all the way south to New Orleans. Temperatures of between 10°F and 15°F above average in these a

  • Severe storms could hit Chicago area overnight

    Any storms that do move into the area will pose a high wind threat, with gusts over 65 mph, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

  • Harrowing flood rescue captured in video taken by bystanders

    A video that captured the gut-wrenching rescue of two men and a child after becoming stranded in floodwaters in the desert of Arizona over the weekend showed just how quickly flash flooding from monsoonal thunderstorms can strike in the Southwest. This dramatic moment was captured on video by Zahid Mendez, who was out riding four-wheelers with family in the Tonto Basin, located to the northeast of Phoenix, over the weekend after an SUV raced past the group. Mendez started recording and captured

  • Italy: Lake Como towns hit by extreme weather

    Towns around Italy's Lake Como were hit by mudslides and floods on Tuesday in another example of extreme weather phenomena that an agricultural lobby said had intensified in recent years. Italian firefighters carried out more than 60 rescues after storms wreaked havoc around the picturesque lake ringed by mountains in northern Italy. In Brienno, on the lake's western shore and the hardest hit town, 50 residents were blocked in their home when a landslide caused a gas leak.

  • Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

    A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled the warnings early Thursday when the biggest wave, of just over a half foot, was recorded in Old Harbor. A tsunami warning that had also been issued for Hawaii was also canceled, and officials said there was no threat to Guam, American Samoa or the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.