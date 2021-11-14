Southeast Fresno home struck by gunfire while man sits in the living room, police say

A man sustained superficial wounds Saturday evening after a shooting in a southeast Fresno neighborhood.

Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said at 5:57 p.m., the Fresno Police Department’s ShotSpotter electronic audio surveillance system detected three rounds in the 600 block of South Recreation Avenue, near East Kings Canyon Road.

Officers arrived and found multiple shell casings in the middle of the roadway.

Cervantes said a man in his 20s was sitting in a living room when gunshots rang out. He was apparently hit by a fragment after a round splintered in the home. The man received superficial wounds to his face.

The man wasn’t taken to a hospital.

Cervantes said it appeared a black sedan pulled in front of the home and two suspects got out and fired shots.

The victim and two other people were inside the home. It doesn’t appear the three people inside the home have any gang ties, Cervantes said.

Detectives were canvassing the area and locating any witnesses who may have heard the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.