Southeast Kansas Tourism: Hotels Experience a Boom in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tourism and business thrive in Southeast Kansas with increased hotel revenue.

“There are folks who want to explore and they want to see the different attractions. They want to see Big Brutus. They want to see Route 66. They want to go to the events that everybody is having,” said Chris Wilson, Explore Crawford County.

Like the rest of the world, during the pandemic, there was a big drop in people traveling.

Since 2021, Southeast Kansas hotels have seen more than 110,000 rooms booked a year.

That brought in an estimated 11+ million dollars in 2023.

“We partner with a lot of venues and groups for bringing the events in. Our role of it, though, is just helping to get the word out about those things. We’re always looking for events to promote throughout southeast Kansas,” said Wilson.

Business travel, sporting events, festivals, and local dining have all contributed to what “Explore Crawford County” officials are calling a solid year.

“We want to let folks not just the travelers but our own locals, we want to let them know hey these are the things coming through our area. One of the things that’s coming up right now is the Memorial Auditorium is getting ready, well they’ve already announced there’s a big band is coming through,” said Wilson.

That’s the multi-platinum-selling Grammy Award-winning band, “Casting Crowns.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. for the band’s February 28th performance.

