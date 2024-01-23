Southeast Las Vegas valley home fire leads to $15K in damage, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A cooking fire at a home in the southeast Las Vegas valley led to an investigation by the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire occurred on Monday shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Coral Desert Drive near Maryland Parkway and Serene Avenue.

When fire crews arrived at the scene they found a small fire coming from the rear of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the cause to be due to an unintentional cooking fire with estimated damage at $15,000, according to CCFD.

