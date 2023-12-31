Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man severely injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Memphis Sunday evening, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting in the 3300 block of River Valley Lane at 5:14 p.m.

Police say a man was located on the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to St. Francis in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

