Southeast Michigan expecting 1-3 inches of wet snow, rain this week

Following some light flurries over the weekend, southeast Michigan is in store for some more snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong winter system is on its way to pass over Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures around freezing and a quick accumulation of one to three inches of heavy, wet snow to the region early Tuesday morning.

As temperatures rise into the low 40s by Tuesday afternoon, the snow is expected to turn into rain in most of the state, although Midland and Bay counties may receive continued snow throughout the day — up to six inches — due to a later onset of the storm.

"The system itself is going to drag a lot of warm, moist air up … That's going to facilitate the change over into rain," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The snow system will be followed by strong gusts of wind up to 30-40 mph throughout Wednesday.

The National Weather Service advises commuters to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations Tuesday and Wednesday, as the snowy weather may slow commute times with slick roads and low visibility.

After the storm passes on Wednesday, we can expect a pause in precipitation until another small system potentially brings in some snowflakes on Thursday, followed by another more serious winter system later in the week.

"We've got our eyes on another system coming in late-Friday through Saturday which looks like it's going to take a farther south track — which means more cold air for us," Frey said. "That might be a better opportunity for heavier snow."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow, rain coming this week