Southeast Michigan forecast: Record high temps, hail, tornadoes, possible 60 mph winds

Hang on to your hats, folks.

Meteorologists predict that in southeast Michigan, the weather will be a wild ride with strong wind gusts, perhaps even a tornado, large hail, thunder, and snowstorms — and record highs with lows in the 20s.

"It’s a rollercoaster this week," Trent Frey, with the weather service in White Lake Township, said Monday. "We’re getting into that season in which it’s a transition to spring, and we see these contrasting weather systems develop and swings like this."

Don’t be fooled, Frey said, by Monday’s blue skies and sunshine.

Overnight Monday, from about 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, it is expected to turn stormy with heavy rainfall, hail, as big as a quarter, and some strong winds, potentially up to 30-40 mph.

Tuesday’s high, in the mid-60s, could set a state record, which, in 1976 was 63 degrees.

By Tuesday evening, more rain and hail with even stronger winds, 50-60 mph, is expected, enough to take out power lines, which, last year at this time, utilities were scrambling to reconnect with electricity out to hundreds of thousands of customers.

And then, Frey said, overnight Tuesday until about 8 a.m. Wednesday there could be more rain and more persistent wind gusts, with temperatures plummeting, down into the 30s and 20s, which could lead to a dusting of snow.

Thursday, however, should be dry with highs in the upper 30s. Friday is expected to be in the upper 40s, and the weekend should continue to warm, with highs headed back into the 50s and then 60s.

"The weather is starting to adjust and there can be some whiplash at times," Frey said. "Be prepared for some isolated, scattered, and severe storms for the next couple of days and be ready, if you get a warning on your phone, to take shelter."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Southeast Michigan weather forecast: Hail, record high temperatures