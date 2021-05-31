Southeast Nigeria streets empty for Biafra remembrance

The half sun flag of the separatist movement was used in the Republic of Biafra
·2 min read

Streets in southeast Nigeria were deserted on Monday as the former separatist region commemorated the more than one million people who died in the Biafra war and famine half a century ago.

Markets and roads were empty in the major cities of Aba, Owerri and Awka, at the heart of the former "Republic of Biafra", in a renewed push for the separatist cause, according to local residents and photographs on social media.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which advocates for a separate state for the indigenous Igbo people, has been remembering war victims over two days, with a strict order for people to remain indoors on Monday for their own safety.

"The order has been total. Everyone here is at home observing the day. Besides, why should I go out when they are shooting people anyhow?" resident Maduabuchi Madume in the Imo state capital Owerri told AFP.

Southeast Nigeria has seen a spike in attacks on police and local government offices in recent months, violence officials have blamed on IPOB.

Residents in states across the southeast said people were staying at home with most cities calm and businesses shut down.

"No movement here. No shop is opened and young people have turned the major roads to football pitches," said Emmanuel Uba, a resident of Aba in Abia state, home to one of Africa's largest markets. "Ariaria market is like a graveyard with no one inside."

On Sunday, six gunmen shot dead an influential politician, Ahmed Gulak, in Imo state, local police said.

Gulak, an advisor to former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, was on his way to the airport when he was killed, police said in a statement.

The day before, gunmen killed two air force personnel.

This year, at least 127 police or members of the security services have been killed, and 20 police stations and election commission offices have been attacked, according to local media.

IPOB denies that its paramilitary wing, the Eastern Security Network, bears any responsibility for the attacks, which happen almost weekly.

In May 1967, ethnic Igbo generals declared independence for the Republic of Biafra, sparking a 30-month civil war and a famine.

"The huge success recorded in the sit-at-home order has further demonstrated that with unity we can actualise Biafra sooner than expected," IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful said in a statement.

"We therefore encourage all Biafrans to remain resolute in our struggle for self determination."

Calls for independence have re-emerged since the former general Muhammadu Buhari, a Fulani from the north, became president of Nigeria in 2015.

str-spb/pma/tgb

Recommended Stories

  • Tensions soar in Nigeria on Biafra Remembrance Day

    Tensions ran high on Sunday in southeastern Nigeria as the former separatist region commemorated the more than one million people who died in the Biafra war and famine of the late 1960s.

  • Stop pushing for elections in Haiti, President Biden. They will only make things worse | Editorial

    Haiti is a mess. And the Biden administration finally acknowledged that in granting Temporary Protected Status to more than 100,000 Haitians in the United States. President Biden has kept part of his campaign promise and reversed his predecessor’s attempt to terminate TPS, humanitarian relief that has provided a safe haven for tens of thousands of Haitians and Central Americans living in this country.

  • Soccer-Man City's Sterling, Walker receive racist abuse after defeat

    Sky Sports reported that the pair were sent monkey emojis on their Instagram pages after the game. Sterling was also targeted following City's semi-final win over Paris St Germain, shortly after English soccer's social media boycott campaign came to an end earlier this month.

  • Boris Johnson secretly married Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral

    Boris Johnson was married in a "small ceremony" on Saturday, the BBC reports. He is the first UK prime minister to marry while in office since 1822.

  • France Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is included in France's squad for the European Championship in a surprise move by coach Didier Deschamps after the pair resolved their differences. Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for Les Bleus since 2015 after a blackmailing scandal over which he faces a trial in October. He also said in 2016 that Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving the forward out of the Euro squad that year. The 33-year-old Benzema, who has 27 goals in 81 games for France, features in the 26-man squad alongside fellow forwards Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Wissam Ben Yedder and Marcus Thuram. Manchester United's Anthony Martial was not in the squad, Deschamps said, because he was not physically ready. The forward suffered a knee problem in a World Cup qualifier with Kazakhstan in March and has only just returned to training with his club. While Deschamps had not picked Benzema since October 2015 and said he would "never forget" his comments, the France coach had never stated that he would not call him up again. "I don't have the ability, no one does, to go back and change anything. The most important thing is today and tomorrow. There have been important steps, one of them very important," Deschamps said when asked about Benzema. The striker was recently named best French player in a foreign league by the French professional footballers' union. "We have seen each other. We had a long discussion," added Deschamps. "After that I had a long reflection to come to this decision. I'm not going to reveal a word of the discussion, it's only our business. I needed it, he needed it. "I have already been confronted with difficult situations, I have always put my personal case aside. The French team does not belong to me, even if I am well aware that the responsibility I have is important because of the choices I have to make." Benzema wrote on Twitter: "So proud of my return to the French team and of the trust placed in me. Thank you to my family, my friends, my club, to you... and to all those who have always supported me and given me strength every day." Giroud is likely to make way for Benzema in the starting lineup, having had limited playing time at Chelsea. Both players have been at odds, with Benzema saying on Instagram last year: "You can't compare karting and Formula One, and I'm being kind." Deschamps sprung another surprise by picking Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. France Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (Losc), Steve Mandanda (Marseille) Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach) France Euro 2021 fixtures France vs Germany - Tuesday June 14, 8pm (Munich) Hungary vs France - Saturday June 19, 2pm (Budapest) Portugal vs France - Wednesday June 23, 8pm (Budapest) Group F latest standings

  • Emotional Chelsea heroes celebrate UCL glory: ‘We’re the best in the world’

    All of the Chelsea heroes were emotional after being crowned Champions of Europe.

  • Zidane says he quit Real Madrid because of club's lack of 'faith'

    Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any confidence in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday.

  • US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

    The video circulating on Twitter shows the crowd cheering the suggestion of a coup in the US

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • A white mob killed hundreds of Black people in Tulsa 100 years ago. Survivors still demand justice

    Cataclysmic violence brought death and destruction to Tulsa in 1921. Systemic injustice ensured Black Wall Street would never return, but Greenwood keeps fighting, Alex Woodward writes

  • Eight ACC teams will play in NCAA baseball championships

    Follow along for live updates for which ACC teams will playing in the NCAA championships.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Netanyahu's opponents hashing out deal as deadline looms

    A constellation of Israeli political parties seeking to unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Monday to hash out power-sharing agreements two days before a deadline. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said at a meeting of his Yesh Atid party that “a great many obstacles” stood before a prospective government. Lapid was tasked by the country’s figurehead president with forming a government earlier this month after Netanyahu failed to do so in the aftermath of the March 23 elections, the fourth in two years.

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Dog walker finds body in South Boston

    Police homicide detectives are investigating Monday after a body was found by a dog walker in South Boston.

  • 3 dead in triple shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

    Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss

  • Colombia protests: Duque sends military to Cali

    At least five people died on Friday in the city, the epicentre of protests against the government.