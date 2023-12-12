Southeast Polk principal Mike Dailey receives award from national STEM organization

A principal in the Southeast Polk school district received a national honor from a STEM education organization.

Mike Dailey, the principal at Southeast Polk Junior High, was named the national administrator of the year by Project Lead the Way, a nonprofit that develops curriculum in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Leaders with Project Lead the Way awarded Dailey with the honor at a Tuesday ceremony. The award recognizes administrators who show exemplary leadership and a commitment to empowering students for college and career success, a news release said.

"Project Lead the Way has been a tremendous partner with our hands-on learning in the STEM classrooms at the junior high level. Through the training our teachers have benefited from, to the curriculum our students have experienced, it has been a great fit for Southeast Polk Junior High," Dailey said in a statement. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my small part in the process of bringing these concepts and opportunities to the students of Southeast Polk."

Dailey was chosen from nominees across the country and chosen for his impact on the lives of students and teachers through Project Lead the Way programs and efforts to expand access.

"Mike has been instrumental in the development of the Project Lead the Way program, and this national award is well-deserved. His passion and advocacy have played a big role in creating and expanding authentic STEM learning opportunities for all of our students," Superintendent Dirk Halupnik said in a statement. "Our district has become recognized as a leader in STEM education and Mike Dailey has been a big part of that."

Dailey has been principal at Southeast Polk Junior High for 13 years, and the school has been recognized as distinguished by Project Lead the Way for six consecutive years, according to the release.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Southeast Polk principal receives national honor from STEM nonprofit