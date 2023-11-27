Southeast Raleigh High School on Code Red lockdown due to stabbing on campus

Southeast Raleigh High School is on a Code Red lockdown Monday morning after a person was stabbed on campus.

In a message posted on the school’s website, Southeast Raleigh said the Code Red lockdown is in effect while law enforcement responds to a potential threat. The school said updates will be shared as soon as possible.

“There is currently a large police presence at Southeast Raleigh High School due to a serious assault,” Raleigh Police posted on X, formerly called Twitter. “The scene is secure, and this appears to be an isolated incident.”

ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner, said that the incident was a stabbing.

No one is allowed on campus during a Code Red lockdown. Parents will not be permitted near campus until the lockdown is over. The school is asking parents to not pick up their children.

In a Code Red lockdown, the entire building is locked down with students and staff remaining where they are. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is received from police.

Threats, usually false ones, have plagued schools across the nation.

Recently, a minor from Louisiana was arrested on charges of phoning in hoax bomb threats that led to two separate evacuations of Heritage High School in Wake Forest.