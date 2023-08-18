Southeast Raleigh High School travels to Enloe High School in game of the week
High school football season is back with two local teams squaring off against each other.
High school football season is back with two local teams squaring off against each other.
The Big 12 added four teams, the AAC added six and two teams have made the leap to Conference USA from the FCS level.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Which college football teams are poised to disappoint in 2023? Here are 10 candidates.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
Netflix has inked a "first-of-its-kind" deal with Jio Platforms, India's largest telecom operator, to bundle the streaming service with the carrier's two pay-as-you-go plans as the American giant pushes to expand its subscriber base in the key Asian market. A Netflix mobile-only plan will come bundled with Jio's 1,099 Indian rupees (or $13.2) plan, whereas a 1,499 Indian rupees offering ($18) gives subscribers access to Netflix Basic, the two companies said Friday. Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India.
U.S. Soccer approached the then-Netherlands coach about its USWNT coaching vacancy in 2019, but Wiegman wasn’t interested, sources told Yahoo Sports.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
Entering 2023, there’s a case to be made that Penn State is of the same caliber as Michigan and Ohio State — or perhaps even better.
The Pac-12 should be very entertaining in what could be its last year of existence.
Experts explain why some parents cry during back-to-school season.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.
Payton Thorne was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons.
A high-quality cornhole set for less than $50? It's a rare sale just in time for fall tailgating.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski makes the case for multiple draft setups.
The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 prompted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.
Wiegman is 90 minutes from World Cup glory and the most-fancied candidate for the U.S. women’s national team coaching vacancy, all because she seized one opportunity and never looked back.
From hair-zapping to scalp-strengthening, teeth-whitening to face-saving, these are the items our readers loved the most.
Prime Hydration drinks are so popular that they’re security-protected in some areas as fans continue to clear them off the shelves. But do they work?
Lightweight and flattering, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling top will get plenty of play in your summer rotation.
Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.