Southeast Raleigh High School travels to Enloe High School in game of the week

Netflix has inked a "first-of-its-kind" deal with Jio Platforms, India's largest telecom operator, to bundle the streaming service with the carrier's two pay-as-you-go plans as the American giant pushes to expand its subscriber base in the key Asian market. A Netflix mobile-only plan will come bundled with Jio's 1,099 Indian rupees (or $13.2) plan, whereas a 1,499 Indian rupees offering ($18) gives subscribers access to Netflix Basic, the two companies said Friday. Over the years, we have launched a variety of successful local shows, documentaries and films which have been loved by audiences across India.