Southeast Raleigh special ed teacher accused of indecent liberties with student

A former Wake County school teacher has been accused of taking indecent liberties with a student.

Almando Brown Kilpatrick, 27, of Knightdale, taught at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner. WRAL reported he has since resigned.

Brown is charged with attempting a sex act with a student and indecent liberties with a student.

He was being held on a $50,000 bail, WRAL reported.

He is listed on the Wake County Public School System’s website as a special education teacher at the school.