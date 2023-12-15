Southeast resident recounts vicious stick assault outside his home

WASHINGTON - A Southeast resident is speaking out after they say they were assaulted by a man with a wooden stick outside their home last week.

The incident, according to detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department, happened Thursday in the 2300 block of Mount View Place.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in a new video released by the police department.

The man who was beaten told FOX 5 that he was standing outside his door – in front of his apartment building on Mount View Place SE – when suddenly, the suspect walked up and started pounding him with the lumber.

Surveillance video shows the suspect calmly walking up to the apartment building, dressed in a black hat and pants. The two appear to exchange something, as the suspect conceals the 1x4 under his jacket.

The video shows him hitting the man with the lumber and twirling it like a baton. Moments later, the suspect walks away, leaving the man with injuries.

The man who was beaten exclusively told FOX 5 he hopes officers find the suspect.

"I’m very upset because it should have never happened," he said. "I don’t think it should have happened like that."

He told FOX 5 he didn't know why he was attacked.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

They're asking people to give them a call if they have any information and recognize the suspect.

Check out the surveillance video below: