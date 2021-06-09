Southeast Rochester home burglarized, vehicle stolen

Jun. 9—A 40-year-old man had his phone, keys and vehicle stolen Tuesday night after it is believed someone broke in through a window in his home while the man was in another room.

Rochester police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a burglary report just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man who lives at the residence told police he went into his bedroom about 10:15 p.m. and had left his keys and phone on a table in the kitchen. When he came out about 30 minutes later, both were gone.

The man reported that he found a window open in his apartment and he suspected someone entered through it, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

A neighbor said they thought they saw someone driving away in the man's Honda Pilot.

The incident remains under investigation.