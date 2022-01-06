Southeast-side Indianapolis police standoff on Valley Lake Drive reaches 14 hours

Indianapolis police and a department SWAT unit surrounded a southeast-side residence Wednesday evening after they say a person barricaded themselves inside, prompting a standoff that’s lasted well into early Thursday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said law enforcement’s response began about 5 p.m. at the residence on Valley Lake Drive, near South Sherman Drive, and was ongoing 14 hours later. Police said shots have been fired from the residence. No officers have fired their guns, the department said.

It’s unclear what prompted the standoff.

“The incident has lasted this long in hopes it will be resolved through peaceful means.” IMPD said in a tweet before 1 a.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

That article will update.

