Southeastern Ave trail will connect downtown with courthouse, Twin Aire neighborhood

A $2.1 million undertaking by the city along Southeastern Avenue will provide car-free commute options between downtown, the Community Justice Campus and the neighborhoods between.

The multi-use trail will run along Southeastern Avenue from Washington Street near downtown to Leeds Avenue, ending at the recently built roundabout at Rural Street. The trail also will provide connectivity to the neighborhood housing the county's courthouse and jail, as well as the coroner's office and juvenile detention center, both under construction.

“This trail will serve as a critical route for people who walk or bike into downtown from neighborhoods on the near-southeast side,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in a news release. “But it also looks ahead to provide easy pedestrian access to developments at Twin Aire Shopping Plaza and the old drive-in. Combined, these efforts are giving more choice and freedom of movement to neighbors on the southeast side.”

The Twin Aire Shopping Center — purchased in 2021 by Marion County’s Health and Hospital Corporation — is in the stages of redevelopment. The city put out a request for information in 2022 and presented five proposals from developers for community input in July 2023.

The development is expected to be a mix of retail, restaurants, offices and housing options, with neighborhood residents adamant that Kroger, the shopping center's anchor tenant, remain. Kroger, which opened in its roughly 35,000-square-foot space in 1982, has signed a 5-year lease extension. The grocer also must give written consent for any changes to the property, according to the 16-page request for information document.

Construction workers walk down the street toward downtown Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, during trail construction on Southeastern Avenue in Indianapolis.

The timeline or status of the plaza project hasn't been released and messages to the city Department of Metropolitan Development weren't immediately returned.

“This trail is an opportunity to increase community engagement and connectivity by providing residents with a new and safe way to travel through their neighborhood,” said Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget. “When completed, community members will be able to commute, bike, or simply walk through their neighborhood with increased confidence.”

Construction workers walk and drive down the street toward downtown Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, during trail construction on Southeastern Avenue in Indianapolis.

The trail also could help rebuild connectivity to downtown for workers and residents who lost transportation options when IndyGo cut bus routes to the southeast side citing declining ridership and driver shortages.

Construction should be complete before the end of 2024, DPW said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis trails: City breaks ground on Southeastern Avenue project