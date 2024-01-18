Southeastern Indiana Ag Innovation Conference announced for Jan. 26: 'Building Sustainability with Agriculture'

Jan. 17—GREENSBURG — The Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg/Decatur County has announced the first Southeastern Indiana Ag Innovation Conference from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Greensburg City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.

The event and associated lunch are being offered free of charge thanks to a grant from Duke Energy and will highlight current agriculture practices that utilize renewable energy technology, both as a value-added product and as a means to increase efficiency on the farm.

Speakers and panels will cover such topics as agrivoltaics, bio-digesters, trends in the biofuels industry, and new advances in utilizing agriculture waste as energy.

"It's a great way for farmers interested in some of the new opportunities provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and various USDA programs to learn from those that have implemented these processes and practices. Farmers are businesspeople, and if there's a chance to limit waste or re-use it while expanding profits, we think it's something to explore," EDC Director Bryan Robbins said. "Our goal is to bring experts on the synergy between ag and renewable energy to the area and be able to present their experiences and data."

This collaborative endeavor signifies a commitment to a more sustainable and resilient future, where the collaboration between agriculture innovation and energy advancements becomes a driving force for opportunity.

Whether your motives are global challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity, or a simple interest in expanding your market and testing new business efficiencies, this conference aims to inspire transformative solutions and foster an ag community in Southeastern Indiana willing to move the sector forward toward sustainability and success.

Those interested are encouraged to be part of the conversation and learn about what can happen when agriculture and energy partner for the benefit of your business and our community.

Registration is free and can be done online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/793124054397?aff=oddtdtcreator. Interested parties can also register by contacting Bryan Robbins at the EDC, 812-222-2520 or Director@edcgdc.com. — Information provided