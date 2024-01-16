Southeastern Indiana YMCA & Batesville Community School Corporation Announce Afterschool Program Partnership

Jan. 15—BATESVILLE — The Batesville Community School Corporation has provided Latchkey after-school care for students for more than 10 years, but that's changing.

"We are excited to announce that the Latchkey program will be transitioning under the leadership and supervision of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA," BCSC Superintendent Paul Ketcham said.

The Y will continue to operate this program at Batesville Primary School under a new name, Y Pack.

YMCAs are an experienced partner with schools throughout the U.S. Y's across the country currently serve 500,000 children through after-school programming at more than 10,000 sites, with 85% of the programs being within the schools.

"We take pride in providing a safe, engaging Kids Club after-school program on our Y campus, and that will continue. We are looking forward to extending that program to the Batesville School facility," Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer Tara Britton said.

This new partnership with the Y leading the Y Pack after-school program will begin in the 2024-2025 school year. Y Pack will be available for youth in grades pre-K through 6th after school until 6 p.m.

The Y will share more information and pricing details in late January.

