Southend-on-Sea City Council resumes slipper exchange

Conservative councillor James Moyies says a secure pair of slippers are "crucial for the health and safety" of older and frail residents

A council is handing out free pairs of slippers to help stop elderly people falling over.

Southend-on-Sea-City Council said its slippers had "robust" soles to help prevent accidents.

It followed a similar campaign in November last year when 342 of the footwear were handed out.

"It is crucial for the health and safety of our older and frail residents," said Conservative councillor James Moyies.

The scheme would require residents to bring their old slippers in exchange for a free, brand new pair, the council said.

More than 300 people attended exchange events at libraries across the city last November, with two more dates announced for 13 and 28 February.

"One of the factors linked to the prevention of falls is wearing a good pair of slippers," said Mr Moyies, who is in charge of public health and social care at the council.

"Old slippers can lead to trips and falls, potentially resulting in hospitalisation, loss of independence, and confidence."

