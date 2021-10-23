Southern African bloc says Eswatini king open to dialogue after protests

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Swaziland's King Mswati III addresses the General Assembly in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MBABANE (Reuters) - Southern African regional bloc SADC said on Saturday that Eswatini's King Mswati III - Africa's last absolute monarch - had accepted the need for a national dialogue after pro-democracy protests intensified this month.

Envoys from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and the regional group visited Eswatini on Thursday and Friday and met the king, the prime minister, civil society organisations, trade unions and others, SADC said in a statement.

"King Mswati III has accepted the need for national dialogue...I appeal for calm, restraint, the respect for the rule of law and human rights on all sides to enable the process to commence," South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement in his capacity as chair of the SADC's politics organ.

The monarch plans to convene a meeting where people can express their grievances, a representative of the king told the state broadcaster.

"Let the people continue the noble fight for a free and democratic new country," Wandile Dludlu, secretary-general of the opposition People's United Democratic Movement (PUDEMO), told Reuters.

Anger against 53-year-old Mswati III has been building for years.

Campaigners say he has consistently ignored calls for reforms that would move Eswatini, known as Swaziland until 2018, towards democracy.

The king denies accusations of autocratic rule and of using public money to fund a lavish lifestyle in the impoverished nation that borders South Africa. In July, he called protests against his rule "satanic".

Recent protests have included demonstrations in schools by students, bus drivers blocking roads and marches by unions.

A police report on protests by civil servants on Wednesday said security forces had shot one demonstrator with a rubber bullet, but that police had no record of any fatalities during the unrest.

The government ordered mobile network operators to suspend access to Facebook and its messenger app, the local unit of telecoms company MTN Group said this week.

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats target billionaires to pay for Biden's social spending

    After failing to get a deal on other planned tax increases, key Senate Democrats are pivoting to a billionaires' income tax to pay for President Biden's social spending.The big picture: No advanced economy has attempted anything similar on such a scale.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The approach could face constitutional challenges and logistical ones.The details: Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) next week will unveil a tax on the unrealized cap

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Chilling Voicemail Sent To Him By Tucker Carlson Fan

    "Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.

  • Cheney's Consultants Are Given an Ultimatum: Drop Her, or Be Dropped

    WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • Chris Hayes Exposes The 'Cruelty At The Core' Of The GOP

    The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • Jake Tapper Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has 'Issues' After Her Rant On Bannon Vote

    "Her behavior suggests somebody that ... is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior," the CNN host said of her fight with Liz Cheney.

  • 'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor

    "They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"

  • Afghanistan hurtling towards collapse, Sweden and Pakistan say

    Afghanistan plunged into crisis after the hardline Islamist Taliban movement drove out the Western-backed government in August triggering the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "The country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Swedish development minister Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai. He said economic freefall could provide an environment for terrorist groups to thrive, but that Sweden would not channel money through the Taliban, instead boosting its humanitarian contributions through Afghan civil society groups.

  • “How about zero?” Manchin, Sanders get heated behind closed doors

    Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) squabbled behind closed doors Wednesday, with Manchin using a raised-fist goose egg to tell his colleague he can live without any of President Biden's social spending plan, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The disagreement, recounted to Axios by two senators in the room, underscores how far apart two key members remain as the Democratic Party tries to meet its deadline for reaching an agreement on a budget reconciliation framework by Friday

  • Billionaire’s Henchman Goes Scorched Earth in Small-Town Mayoral Race

    Michelle DeLateurOn Wednesday, a hedge-fund tycoon published an “open letter” in the newspaper of the tiny Idaho town where he’s running for mayor, delivering an ultimatum to a retired doctor raising questions about his candidacy.Perry Boyle, a longtime executive at billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisers, left an affluent corner of Connecticut in 2019 to retire to picturesque Ketchum. It’s a community with an affordable housing crisis so dire that

  • ‘My god what an idiot’: J.D. Vance gets whacked for past Trump comments

    The “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate is the target of nearly $1 million in attack ads.

  • Illinois House Resolution Supports the Return of Lands to Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ill.—Late last week, the Illinois General Assembly convened and introduced House Resolution 0504, in support of returning the illegally sold Shab-eh-nay Reservation lands back to the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation (PBPN). The Kansas-based tribe was originally from the Great Lakes region and were stewards of the Illinois area. Currently, there are no federally recognized reservations in the state of Illinois, and this move could be a significant win for Indigenous people.

  • The ‘Law and Order’ Republican Party Just Overwhelmingly Voted in Favor of Letting Steve Bannon Do Whatever He Wants

    Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were two of only nine Republicans to vote in favor of the measure to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee

  • These are Africa’s most powerful passports

    Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.

  • Tyranny Expert Sounds The Alarm On 2024 Election: It’s Happening

    Yale history professor Timothy Snyder pointed out the worrying ways the next election could differ from 2020.

  • A Nevada man said a ballot cast in his dead wife's name 'lent some credence' to voter fraud claims. Now officials say he's the one who did it.

    His dead wife's ballot was sent in with a signature that matched county records. Hartle had claimed the ballot was never delivered to their house.

  • Lebanon's Geagea dismisses Hezbollah accusations, says his group has no fighters

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of the Christian Lebanese Forces party denied on Thursday his group has fighters, dismissing accusations by Hezbollah that it has a militia and seeks civil war as the fallout of deadly violence in Beirut continues to roil Lebanon. Already suffering a devastating economic meltdown, Lebanon has been overshadowed by renewed tensions since seven Shi'ite Muslims were shot dead in Beirut last week during the worst street violence in the capital in more than a decade. The heavily armed, Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah has accused the Lebanese Forces party of perpetrating the killing.

  • US cleans up Biden's 'commitment' to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion

    The Biden administration is again playing cleanup after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an invasion by mainland China -- despite decades of policy that leaves that an open question.