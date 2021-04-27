Southern African countries may help Mozambique fight rebels

ANDREW MELDRUM and TOM BOWKER
·2 min read

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The 16-nation Southern African Development Community is considering a proposal to deploy more than 2,500 regional troops to help battle extremist rebels in northern Mozambique.

The proposed military support to Mozambique will be considered on Thursday at a summit meeting of regional leaders in Mozambique's capital, Maputo.

The regional group should provide ground soldiers as well as air and naval support to help Mozambique defeat the insurgency in its northern Cabo Delgado province, recommended a SADC military mission that visited northern in a report seen by The Associated Press.

Mozambique needs help with logistics, intelligence, and boots on the ground to retake territory currently held by the extremist rebels, including the strategic port town of Mocímboa da Praia, which has been under insurgent control since August 2020, says the report. The mission’s proposal is signed by Botswanan Brigadier Michael Mukokomani, chief of staff of the SADC Standby Force whose deployment is being recommended.

The deployment would include a light infantry brigade of three battalions of 620 soldiers each, plus a 90-strong staff for the brigade headquarters. Two 70-strong special forces squadrons are also called for, as well as a 100-strong engineer squadron and a 120-strong signal squadron.

Mukokomani’s team recommends that special forces go in first to “conduct targeted operations,” in parallel with naval assets — including two surface patrol ships, each with 180 crew, and two submarines each with 45 crew — to “eliminate maritime crime in the area of operation.”

In terms of air support, the report calls on SADC to deploy six helicopters, four transport aircraft, two maritime surveillance aircraft, and two unmanned aerial drones. The report also calls for a 100-strong logistics company to go in, and four air intelligence personnel.

The SADC force would use the northern port city of Nacala as its headquarters, from where resources would be distributed to strategic points in Cabo Delgado through a logistics base in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado. The recommendations say bases should be established in the towns of Mueda, Ibo, Palma and Mocímboa da Praia “once the area is cleared of terrorists.”

___

Bowker reported from Uzes, France.

Recommended Stories

  • Drought-hit California orders Nestlé to stop pumping millions of gallons of water

    Nestlé, accused of taking millions more gallons that it is entitled to, receives draft cease-and-desist order from state officials Phoenix Lake in Ross, California. Long-standing fights in California between farmers, cities and environmental groups over the state’s scarce water supplies have heated up. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images California water officials have moved to stop Nestlé from siphoning millions of gallons of water out of California’s San Bernardino forest, which it bottles and sells as Arrowhead brand water, as drought conditions worsen across the state. The draft cease-and-desist order, which still requires approval from the California Water Resources Control Board, is the latest development in a protracted battle between the bottled water company and local environmentalists, who for years have accused Nestlé of draining water supplies at the expense of local communities and ecosystems. Nestlé has maintained that its rights to California spring water dates back to 1865. But a 2017 investigation found that Nestlé was taking far more than its share. Last year the company drew out about 58m gallons, far surpassing the 2.3m gallons per year it could validly claim. Nestlé has sucked up, on average, 25 times as much water as it may have a right to, according to the Story of Stuff Project, an environmental group that has been fighting to stop the bottled water company’s pumping in California for years. State officials sent the company a letter notifying it of the order on Friday. “We have a limited amount of water, said Julé Rizzardo, the assistant deputy director of the Division of Water Rights. “And as we face our second dry year in a row, it’s important that we use our authority to protect the municipal water supply and the environment.” Strawberry Creek, which Nestlé has been pumping from, is a tributary of the Santa Ana river, which provides drinking water for about about 750,000 residents. The region’s watersheds also provide a habitat for deer, fox and mountain lions, and threatened Alameda whipsnakes. The draft order comes two months after Nestlé, which is based in Switzerland, sold its US- and Canada-based water brands to equity firms One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos for $4.3bn. Nestlé Waters North America, which has been rebranded as BlueTriton Brands, has 20 days to appeal the draft order and ask for a hearing. A spokesperson said the assessment that it only had the right to draw 7.26 acre-feet of water per year was erroneous. The company’s fight water in California mirrors similar fights in Oregon, Pennsylvania, Maine and Michigan. Across the US, conservationists have accused Nestlé of leveraging vast lobbying funds to bend local and federal officials to its will. “The forests that Nestlé is draining – they’re our forests, supported by every US taxpayer,” said Amanda Frye, an activist who provided state officials with documents and research going back at least a century to show Nestlé did not have the right to the water it was pumping. Frye, who has been protesting Nestlé’s pumping from Strawberry Creek for years, said the draft order is significant. “But we still have a long way to go in protecting the forest from over-pumping,” she said. The pumping has desiccated Strawberry Creek, damaging a local ecosystem. “It’s such a lovely ecosystem, and it’s doubly under threat due to climate change,” Frye said. “I hope that if Nestlé stops pumping, the environment will be able to heal.” Officials said the state’s water board cannot easily challenge Nestlé’s rights to creek water established before 1914. If the state water board approves the cease-and-desist order against BlueTriton, the company could face fines of up to $1,000 a day, or up to $10,000 a day if a drought is declared in the area. Meanwhile, as much of the western US faces extreme drought conditions, long-standing fights in California between farmers, cities and environmental groups over the state’s scarce water supplies have heated up. Governor Gavin Newsom has already declared a regional drought emergency in two counties, after a dry winter left the state’s major reservoirs at half capacity or lower. The climate crisis has brought on hotter, drier conditions – leaving the state more vulnerable water shortages and wildfires. Prior to its sale this year, Nestlé Waters North America was the largest bottled water company in the US – its brands include Poland Spring and Zephyrhills. It paid the Forest Service a permit fee of $2,100 per year, but had been pumping water for free.

  • 'Marriage of convenience': A fragile Saudi, Russian oil alliance

    Russia and OPEC leader Saudi Arabia have made a fragile oil alliance work during the pandemic, but their marriage of convenience could be undone as a rebounding market dredges up old tensions, analysts said.

  • Korean Economy Joins China in Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea led the developed world to join China in exceeding the size of its pre-pandemic economy, as investment and exports helped it expand faster than expected.Gross domestic product grew 1.6% during January-March from the previous quarter, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday, easily beating economists’ consensus for a 1.1% expansion. That pushed GDP above the level at the end of 2019, before the coronavirus hammered activity.Among developed economies, Korea’s recovery appears the fastest and the milestone of recovering all output lost during the pandemic came a quarter earlier than expected, the finance ministry said in a statement. China exceeded that level already in 2020, while the U.S. is on track to reach the mark sometime this year.The data follows positive growth reports from China and Singapore, adding to evidence that the global recovery is gathering pace. But whether the momentum can carry over into the coming quarters hinges on the pandemic.While vaccinations have helped flatten the infection curve in some countries, the latest crisis in India suggests no country is immune to sudden flare-ups that put the economy at risk.​Korea has been one of the better economic performers throughout the pandemic, thanks to strong overseas demand for its products ranging from chips to cars. Investment overtook exports in the first quarter as the key growth driver, with businesses pumping more money into production.From the previous quarter, facilities investment jumped 6.6% while exports increased 1.9%. Government spending was up 1.7% and private consumption rebounded 1.1%. From a year earlier, overall GDP increased 1.8%.Stronger 2021Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said the country is on track to achieve growth in the mid-to-upper 3% range, higher than the 3.2% earlier forecast.The first-quarter growth “proves the economy’s ability to recover is relatively solid,” Hong said on Facebook following the GDP release. Still, jobs remain a concern for the economy, with groups such as the young and women still facing difficulties, Hong said.The faster expansion led to a flurry of 2021 outlook upgrades by economists by around 0.3 to 0.4 percentage points. Citibank Korea now expects 3.6% growth, while Samsung Securities sees 4.3% and SK Securities 3.7%.What Bloomberg Economics Says..“The export sector continued to support the outlook, with robust external demand boosting capital expenditure. But a slower rebound in private consumption means policy makers will probably be inclined to remain accommodative to safeguard the recovery.”-- Justin Jimenez, Asia EconomistFor full report, click hereDespite the positive outlook, economists cite local outbreaks as a key risk to growth. Korea has found it more difficult to peg back fresh infections this year and inoculations are yet to start for the broader public. A full recovery in the job market is a way off as social distancing rules are still restricting the services industry.“Investment is picking up in sectors that didn’t do so well last year as well as in ones that did,” said economist Oh Jae-young at KB Securities. “If consumption stabilizes, the momentum could keep on going.”Policies remains supportive, without a hint of tapering stimulus in official circles. The fifth extra budget since the start of the pandemic was passed in March and a ruling party lawmaker last week floated the idea of a universal cash handout to boost consumption. BOK’s Governor Lee Ju-yeol has repeatedly dismissed speculations of early tightening.“Strong external demand has led Korean firms to invest in more capacity and exports went from strength to strength last quarter,” wrote Alex Holmes, an economist at Capital Economics who correctly forecast the GDP outcome. “The main weak point of the economy is private consumption,” Holmes said, adding that any consumer recovery will be partial until the virus is all but eliminated.(Adds outlook revisions by economists following the GDP release.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Drive to recall California governor has enough signatures to make ballot

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A Republican-led effort to recall California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has garnered enough valid signatures to make the ballot, state election officials said on Monday. Newsom will likely face a recall next fall in a race that is already shaping up to be chaotic, as three Republicans - including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner - have already said they will run to replace him. "I am ready to lead this movement," declared Republican former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer shortly after the signature count was announced.

  • California school offers ‘white student support circle’ after Chauvin verdict

    “Students of all racial backgrounds rightfully pushed back on that idea.”

  • Explosive-laden 'drone' boat targets Saudi port of Yanbu

    A remotely piloted boat packed with explosives targeted the Saudi port of Yanbu in the Red Sea on Tuesday, the kingdom said, with the blast sending black smoke into the sky off the coast. Saudi Arabia claimed to have intercepted and destroyed the attack boat. Details remained scarce, but the incident comes after a series of attacks on shipping in the wider Mideast region amid a shadow war between Iran and Israel and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and world powers over Iran's tattered nuclear deal.

  • 'Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?' Politico is just asking questions!

    "Is Tucker Carlson losing his mind?" Politico's Playbook team asked Tuesday morning. "As careful students of his evening show, we've noticed that Carlson has gradually become more unhinged in recent weeks," devoting "enormous attention" to Jan. 6 insurrection truthers, laughing maniacally after Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, "and under the banner of just asking questions! he has given quarter to anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 conspiracists." Then, on Monday night, "Carlson made a comment that was beyond the pale even for him, and especially strange for a self-styled anti-nanny state libertarian," Politico notes. It's hard to know if his rant about people who wear masks outdoors — and urging viewers to call the cops on parents whose kids are wearing masks outside — "was serious or not." Obviously, siccing child protective services on parents who are merely following CDC guidelines is a bad idea, Politico says. "And we're pretty sure Carlson knows that, even if some of his viewers might not, which makes his appeal to snitch on mask wearers even worse." On the other hand, Carlson's laugh is getting pretty theatrically hysterical, as The Daily Show captured. So is Carlson actually losing it or just losing it in a performative manner? "His Trump-like way of distancing himself from the content of his monologues is to always keep you guessing as to whether he's just putting you on," Politico says. So the only thing to do is speculate. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse offThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster

  • Iowa moves 294,000 registered voters to 'inactive' status

    Hundreds of 17-year-olds who could not cast ballots in the 2020 election because of their age are among 294,000 registered Iowa voters recently marked as inactive, Iowa’s election office confirmed Monday. Being flagged as inactive in the state's voter registration database does not immediately affect anyone’s ability to vote in any way, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. A new GOP law rewriting voting rules, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month, requires the Iowa secretary of state to move all voters who did not cast ballots in the most recent general election to inactive status.

  • The U.S. will soon send its unused AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines around the world

    The United States will soon begin sharing its entire supply of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the White House told The Associated Press on Monday. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has not been granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration yet, but White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the country doesn't need the supply at this point, anyway, given "the strong portfolio of vaccines" already available in the country. That includes the shots developed by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer and BioNTech. The Biden administration had previously shared about 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine with neighboring Canada and Mexico, but the latest announcement answers calls to expand the strategy further. Per AP, 10 million doses of the vaccine have been produced and are awaiting FDA quality inspection before they can ship out, while 50 million more are in various stages of production and should be good to go by May or June. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse offThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster

  • How a false claim about beef and Biden's climate plan spread

    Conservative politicians, pundits and news outlets spent days proudly stating their opposition to a provision of President Biden’s climate plan that doesn’t exist.

  • NY Police Seek Man Who Repeatedly Stomped Elderly Asian Man in the HEAD

    A 61-year-old Asian man is fighting for his life after falling victim to another brutal and unprovoked attack in New York City last week. Yao Pan Ma was collecting cans in the area when a male assailant emerged out of nowhere, struck him from behind and knocked him on the ground. "He was minding his business with his shopping cart," Armetha Knight, 37, told the New York Daily News.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Tucker Carlson compares kids wearing masks outside to child abuse. ‘Call the police’

    “What you’re seeing is abuse. It’s child abuse, and you’re morally obligated to try to prevent it,” Carlson said.

  • After years as a meme, ‘Disaster Girl’ takes control of her image — with a hefty payoff

    The UNC student whose childhood photo became the iconic Disaster Girl meme sold the photo as an NFT for a life-changing amount of money.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join Biden and other world leaders in a star-studded COVID-19 vaccine concert

    Performances from stars, like Jennifer Lopez, will be recorded before an audience of frontline healthcare workers and other essential workers.

  • Tucker Carlson called mask-wearing 'repulsive' and said parents forcing their children to wear masks in public should be reported for 'child abuse'

    Carlson called those who voluntarily wear masks outside 'zealots and neurotics' and told people to call the police if they see a child wearing a mask.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Covid deaths at lowest level in more than six months

    Covid deaths are at the lowest level in more than six months, new figures show. A total of 362 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending April 16 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – the lowest number since the week ending Oct 2. The figure is down four per cent on the previous week's total, although the number of deaths registered is likely to have been affected by the recent Easter bank holidays. Around one in 29 – 3.5 per cent – of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to April 16 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, compared to 4.2 per cent the previous week. The number of overall deaths increased 1,340 compared to the previous week, but was still 0.8 per cent below the five-year average for the time of year.

  • A beachgoer finds $1.5 million in cocaine along the shore. In South Florida, this is not odd

    A nostalgic memory for longtime South Florida beachgoers: the image of someone strolling the shoreline with a metal detector in hand, waving it along the sand. You seldom saw them find anything of value — maybe some coins, a beer can pop top or, if lucky, perhaps a ring — but it looked like a good exercise, anyway.