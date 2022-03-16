Southern Alamance County 19-year-old charged with shooting at grandmother

When deputies got to a home in southwest Alamance County near Alamance Battleground, they saw a young man attacking an older woman in the front yard, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

After stopping the attack on Monday afternoon, they learned he was 19 and she was his grandmother. Before Alamance County sheriff’s deputies arrived, the young man had shot at her, or at least in her direction, with a high-powered rifle, according to the release.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The teen now faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.

