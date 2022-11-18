Southern Alliance Mining (Catalist:QNS) shareholders have endured a 43% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. (Catalist:QNS) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 44%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 0.8%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Southern Alliance Mining because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 39% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Southern Alliance Mining had to report a 89% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 44% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.8% in the last year, Southern Alliance Mining shareholders might be miffed that they lost 43% (even including dividends). While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 39% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Southern Alliance Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Southern Alliance Mining is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

