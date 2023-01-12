Southern Alliance Mining's (Catalist:QNS) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Southern Alliance Mining (Catalist:QNS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Southern Alliance Mining is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = RM15m ÷ (RM395m - RM23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Southern Alliance Mining has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 6.0%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Southern Alliance Mining's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Southern Alliance Mining's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Southern Alliance Mining's ROCE Trend?

The fact that Southern Alliance Mining is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 3.9% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Southern Alliance Mining is utilizing 292% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 5.7%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Southern Alliance Mining has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 18% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

