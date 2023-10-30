Southern Arizona man pleads guilty to shoving officers during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

A southern Arizona man pleaded guilty on Monday to two felony charges in connection to his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Jacob Zerkle will be sentenced in February in Washington after pleading guilty to charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and of civil disorder, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He faces up to eight years in prison for the first charge and up to five years for the second.

He is one of more than 1,100 people charged to date for their involvement in crimes related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol and among 400 people facing charges for assaulting police officers since the prosecutions began.

Rioters are pictured storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court records filed in the U.S. District Court of Washington show that Zerkle drove to the Capitol from Arizona to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, because he was upset with how the 2020 presidential election was conducted. He skipped the speech at a park nearby given by former President Donald Trump, and headed directly to the Capitol Grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Once there, Zerkle entered restricted areas of the Capitol that were closed to the public on that day, joining other protesters in chanting things like "hang 'em high," according to DOJ prosecutors.

Body-worn camera footage showed Zerkle pushing or shoving at 2 p.m. three officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, who had arrived at the Capitol Grounds to reinforce overwhelmed U.S. Capitol police officers inside the building.

He also grabbed one of the officer's batons and yelled at the officers that they were "traitors," according to the DOJ. Prosecutors said Zerkle's actions kept the Metropolitan police officers from responding to the Capitol.

After the riot ended, Zerkle returned to his home in Bowie, a small town located along Interstate 10 about 27 miles west of the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

Ray Epps, Trump supporter targeted by Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

The FBI posted images on its website from a body-worn camera video showing Zerkle's face, asking for the public's help to identify him. In October 2021, an FBI agent interviewed him outside his home, and Zerkle admitted to pushing the officers. He was arrested five months later.

Zerkle will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton on February 22, 2024. The investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot is ongoing.

Have any news tips or story ideas about immigration in the Southwest? Reach the reporter at rafael.carranza@arizonarepublic.com, or follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @RafaelCarranza.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona man pleads guilty to shoving officers during Jan. 6 riot