Southern Baptist Convention reveals alleged abusers

May 28—The report from the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) that outlined abuse scandals dating back multiple decades initially did not include the names of any subjects of allegations. On Thursday, that list was made public.

The list was unofficially compiled by an individual inside the SBC and details the allegations against hundreds of pastors and various faith leaders across the entire country. In some cases, names and other identifying information has been redacted, but most of the details are largely available.

Names from Tennessee included one case from Lebanon, Christopher Douglas Ross, who was the youth pastor at Fairview Church. Ross pleaded guilty to two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and was convicted in 2016 to serve a four-year sentence in Tennessee state prison.

Other names came from places like Loudon, Dyersberg and Clarksville.

In one case, a Tennessee youth pastor from Shelby County raped an 8-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl before fleeing the country to China. His evasion attempt took him to Morocco and Albania as well before being returned to the United States and being sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

The release did not break the news on every subject. Many of the individuals had pleaded guilty or been convicted.

One Sunday school teacher and volunteer at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Clarksville pleaded guilty to sexual battery for inappropriate contact with a 6-yr-old girl in 2012. His plea resulted in a three-year suspended sentence. That story was covered on local news.

Benjamin N. Widrick, 24, of Syracuse, New York, served as a 2018 summer intern at Long Hollow Baptist Church's Gallatin campus, where he engaged in sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl. He was arrested on three acts of statutory rape. In 2018, he was a 23-year-old Liberty University student majoring in pastoral leadership. The victim stated they had sexual intercourse once while at camp and twice when Widrick came back to Tennessee to visit her.

Story continues

One Tennessee man, Charles Alan "Chuck" Denton, was a retired police sergeant and associate pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Palmyra. Denton was charged with two counts of rape on allegations that he inappropriately had sexual contact with a 36-year-old, mentally-challenged woman. In 2014, he entered a guilty plea to an amended count of sexual battery and agreed to three years of probation.

The interim president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Executive Committee, Willie McLaurin, indicated in a statement earlier in the week that his committee was "diligently reviewing the list of offenders and abusers referenced in the Guidepost report with the goal of making as much of the report public as quickly as possible."

McLaurin went on to state "as mentioned during the meeting on Tuesday, names of survivors, any confidential witnesses, and details regarding any unsubstantiated allegations will be redacted before the document is published."

In another statement released by the SBC, the organization indicated a plan to partner with Guidepost Solutions, the agency that conducted the report, to create a hotline for survivors or their proxies to submit allegations of abuse within the SBC. Survivors will be notified of the available options for care and will be put in touch with an advocate.

All submitters will remain confidential. While Guidepost will not be inquiring into the allegations at this time, they will hold the information confidentially.

The Sexual Abuse Task Force will be assisting the SBC Executive Committee and the SBC in establishing processes for proper inquiries, and the hotline will serve as a resource to survivors and entities in responding properly while we work to put more permanent procedures in place. This hotline is designed to be a stopgap measure for survivors between now and the 2022 SBC annual meeting in Anaheim, when the messengers can vote on reform measures.

In a letter from McLaurin and Rolad Slade, the SBC executive committee chairman, they said they were "grieved" by the findings of the investigation.

"Our God invites us to do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God," read a statement released on Thursday. "As a network of Great Commission churches, we are commissioned to live out the Great Commandment and to fulfill the Great Commission. It is our hope that releasing this list places a spotlight on truth and transparency."

The statement described the release of the list as a "step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform" in the SBC.

"Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse," it continued. "Our prayer is that the survivors of these heinous acts find hope and healing, and that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us."