Southern Baptist Relief Team helps NJ flood victims
Days after Tropical Rainstorm Ida pummeled New Jersey, volunteer organizations are still on the ground helping residents clean up.
As one of only two people who survived 9/11 by surfing down the Twin Towers collapse, Pasquale Buzzelli has a mixture of survivor’s guilt and gratefulness.
Here are the latest updates on the Bridge Fire burning in Placer County for Monday morning.
While Hurricane Larry should miss the U.S., forecasters say, much of the East Coast could feel its wrath by midweek with 'life-threatening surf.'
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
Officials credited aggressive firefighting, improved weather conditions and past efforts to prepare for wildfire with saving the resort town.
The morning after one of the most intense tornadoes recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried. The clouds were intense and swift, then there was a sound like a freight train, Marianne recalled.
Jennifer Coleman, Richmond woman missing in Glacier National Park, found dead
Maricela Honorato died along with her boyfriend, Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, after being gunned down in Long Beach as the couple returned from a day of fishing.
The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.
The U.S. and Atlantic Canada could see 'life-threatening' conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry. It has the potential to trek south of Newfoundland as a Category 1 hurricane or intense post-tropical storm.
Police have shared remarkable footage of the moment the missing three-year-old boy from the Hunter region was found.
A week after the storm hit, thousands of residents face a continuing catastrophe amid faltering federal government assistance Gayle Robinson holds family photo albums outside her mother’s destroyed home in Mount Airy, Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. ‘It’s like someone threw a grenade into the house,’ Robinson says. Photograph: Supplied As they sifted through the wreckage of their childhood home in Mount Airy, members of the Robinson family were hunting for memories. They came in the for
Police said “some sort of unknown phenomena” seem to have caused the shaking and explosion.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday three miles from Ukiah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 34-year-old Virginia woman who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead Sunday in a “steep and rocky area” in Montana’s Glacier National Park. Jennifer Coleman, who grew up near Richmond but was on vacation in Montana, was last heard from last Monday by text message. When she failed to pick up her dogs from the boarding facility on Tuesday, her family reported her missing. Her car was ...
Evacuations were ordered near the community of Rainbow in California’s San Diego County on September 5 after a wildfire broke out in the afternoon.The Aruba Fire was approximately 100 acres in size an hour after it was first reported by firefighting authorities.Timelapse footage from an ALERTWildfire camera on Boucher Hill, San Diego County, shows plumes of smoke billowing from the fire on Sunday. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful
A Florida sheriff called a former Marine sharpshooter a "coward" after the quadruple murder suspect surrendered to authorities with his hands up after a prolonged firefight.
On August 22, visitors and staff at the Amneville Zoo watched the surprise birth of two African lion cubs.Helios the 17-year-old male and Isis, the 12-year-old female already gave birth in 2013, but the zoo did not expect a new litter given the advanced age of the male.The babies, a male and a female, and their mother were moved to a building out of sight and away from Helios until the end of their weaning.The number of African lions have declined from 100,000 in 1970 to 35,000 in 2021 in Africa, threatened by hunting and the reduction of their natural habitat.The public will be able to choose the names of the new-borns in the coming days on social media.
Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.
A lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago and was injured days ago when a bullet grazed his head as he changed a tire said Monday he is resigning from his law firm and entering rehab. Alex Murdaugh issued a statement Monday saying he regretted decisions he made, but didn't give any details just two days after reporting someone shot at him after his car had a flat tire along a rural road in Hampton County. The statement came two days after investigators said Murdaugh was able to call 911 after he was hurt Saturday afternoon on Salkehatchie Road in Hampton County.