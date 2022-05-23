Southern Baptist Scandal: Mid-South pastor accused of covering up abuse

A scathing investigative report says top Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders stonewalled and denigrated survivors of clergy sex abuse over two decades while seeking to protect their own reputations.

Steve Gaines, one of Memphis’ most prominent pastors, rose to the role of president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

However, according to the investigation ordered by the convention, “To survivors, the 2016 election of Steve Gaines as SBC president conveyed the message that a clergy sex abuse cover-up was considered “no big deal” in the SBC.”

It goes on to say, “As senior pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, in 2006, Gaines had kept quiet for months after he learned about a staff minister’s prior sexual abuse of a child.”

“We are all mandated reporters. That means we are required by state law to report any suspicions of child abuse or neglect,” said Kris Crim with Memphis Child Advocacy Center.

The executive committee of the SBC voted for an independent investigation into its own handling of sexual abuse allegations last year.

Sunday, it released a 300-page document that details two decades of cases chronicling abuse, mishandling of abuse, mistreatment of victims, and intimidation of victims.

One victim stated, “For most people of faith, their faith is a source of solace. But for me, faith is neurologically networked with a nightmare.”

“It’s really important that Shelby County organizations seek training. Like our Stewards of Children training at our Memphis Child Advocacy Center. Make sure they’re reviewing their child protective policies on an annual basis,” said Crim.

Crim said it is important that we all learn how to identify abuse victims.

“Certainly if you see something out of place from a physical perspective, that’s something you want to have looked into. And reach out to property authorities,” said Crim.

The investigation listed 30 pages of recommendations for the SBC, including creating a permanent entity to oversee sexual abuse response and prevention, issuing an apology, and requiring a code of conduct for employees.

If you believe a minor is being abused, report it to your local law enforcement. You can also call the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004.

