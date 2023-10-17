Southern Baptist strategist Daryl Ray Stagg indicted on 4 counts of 1st-degree rape

A ministerial leader arrested on charges of child sexual abuse has been indicted on four counts of first-degree rape and other charges.

Grant Parish District Attorney Jay Lemoine announced Monday that Daryl Ray Stagg, 61, had been indicted by a grand jury on the rape charges, as well as five counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He will be arraigned at a later date. Stagg remains in jail, reads the news release.

Stagg, who lives in Dry Prong, was arrested in June on child sex offense charges in both Grant and Union parishes. At the time, he was an associational mission strategist for the Baptist Mission Center, a position described as a mentor for pastors who also works in evangelism outreach, various missions and church revitalizations.

The Baptist Mission Center has 87 Southern Baptist congregations, including the Big Creek Baptist Association in Dry Prong and the CenLa Association in Alexandria, according to the website.

Stagg is still listed as an associational mission strategist on the site.

In August, he pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated crime against nature and three counts of sexual battery. A trial date was set for Dec. 11. The new indictment will render that moot, and Lemoine said a trial date would be set at Stagg's arraignment.

