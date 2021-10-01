Southern Baptists press for sex abuse review to advance

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo, people attend the morning session of the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn. At the national SBC gathering in June, thousands of delegates sent the message that they did not want the Executive Committee to oversee an investigation of its own actions on how it handled sexual abuse allegations. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
HOLLY MEYER
·5 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A top Southern Baptist Convention committee is facing mounting pressure from within the denomination to move forward without further delay an investigation into how it handled sexual abuse allegations.

Many seminary presidents, state convention leaders and pastors in the nation's largest Protestant denomination are frustrated with the Executive Committee’s inaction.

The critics, growing in number, have called for the committee to accept the terms of the investigation set by thousands of Southern Baptist delegates in June. Some have warned a failure to do so risks financial contributions from churches, erodes trust within the convention and runs counter to the evangelical denomination’s bottom-up structure.

The Executive Committee, which acts on behalf of the convention when it is not holding a national meeting, is facing a crisis of confidence, said the Rev. Adam Greenway, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. The Executive Committee is at this point because of a “colossal failure of leadership,” he said.

“We’re seeing play out before a watching world something that should never have been allowed to escalate to this point,” Greenway said.

The Executive Committee is facing a third-party investigation into allegations it mishandled sexual abuse cases, resisted reforms and intimidated survivors, but it is divided on the terms of the review, including a request to waive its attorney-client privilege that protects some communications with its lawyers. The waiver is viewed as a key demand of the delegates, known as messengers, who put the investigation in motion.

This is the latest tension point in the SBC’s reckoning with its abuse scandal. A 2019 report from the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News showed the scope of the issue by documenting hundreds of cases in Southern Baptist churches, including several in which alleged perpetrators remained in ministry.

The recent wave of pushback includes a letter signed by 25 Southern Baptist pastors in South Carolina. They called on the Executive Committee to submit to a thorough, independent assessment and said they plan to consider directing their churches' financial support of the committee elsewhere if it does not comply.

“This work necessitates waiving attorney-client privilege — as the messengers directed — in order to unequivocally support a transparent investigation, engender trust from the churches and messengers, and, most importantly, show Christ-like love to victims of sexual abuse,” says the letter, posted Thursday on Twitter.

A statement attributed to an Executive Committee spokesperson said investigators will be given “appropriate access” to documents and the committee thinks the delegates' intentions can be achieved without exposing the SBC to unnecessary damage.

“We are concerned that too many of the statements issued reflect disinformation, half-truths, and mischaracterizations of the motives and actions of the Executive Committee," the statement said. “There is no attempt to defy the messengers or hide information from investigators.”

At the national SBC gathering in June, thousands of delegates sent the message that they did not want the Executive Committee to oversee an investigation of its own actions. Instead, delegates voted overwhelmingly to create a task force charged with providing oversight of a third-party review, which will be conducted by investigative firm Guidepost Solutions. The delegates also want the firm’s findings given to the task force and made public ahead of next year’s annual meeting.

The divided Executive Committee has held two meetings with hours of discussion on the investigation. Although it approved allocating $1.6 million for the assessment, the committee has twice delayed finalizing an agreement for the investigation in favor of further negotiations between its officers and task force representatives. Pushback among many Southern Baptists has grown with each deferral.

The task force has urged the Executive Committee to waive attorney-client privilege for the investigation. But attempts to do so have failed to get enough votes during the top panel’s two recent meetings. Some Executive Committee members are wary of taking that step, saying it could jeopardize their insurance policies, while others are concerned about the consequences of not doing what the delegates have asked.

The Rev. R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, issued a statement Wednesday saying the question facing the Executive Committee is not whether to comply with the delegates’ mandate, but how.

“This is not just a matter of sentiment, it must be a matter of action, and time has run out,” said Mohler, who leads the SBC's flagship seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

The board of trustees and officers of the Baptist State Convention of Michigan also spoke out. They passed a resolution this week calling on the Executive Committee to abide by the delegates' terms, including waiving attorney-client privilege.

The Rev. Jerome Taylor, recording secretary for the Michigan convention, said he supported the resolution because “the voice of the messenger is so much of a primary emphasis in our polity and how we believe church governance should go.” Taylor said the investigation is about justice and prevention as well as kindness and care for those harmed.

The Rev. Grant Gaines, the Tennessee pastor who proposed creation of the task force in June, told The Associated Press any investigatory agreement must include waiving privilege and an unredacted report of the findings. Gaines and several other Tennessee pastors also signed a letter urging the Executive Committee to act.

“The groundswell of pushback to the Executive Committee’s refusal to waive attorney-client privilege is happening because Southern Baptists want justice for survivors and because Southern Baptists want to preserve our democratic polity,” Gaines said. “When an overwhelming majority of SBC messengers vote to do something, we want it to be done.”

The Executive Committee is expected to meet again next week.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Big African Cocoa Crop Makes Chocolate Rebound More Crucial

    (Bloomberg) -- West Africa’s cocoa giants are gearing up for what looks like another big harvest, putting further focus on whether a post-Covid demand recovery can absorb a glut built up over the past year.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on Chin

  • Hundreds of Iraqi protesters march in Baghdad ahead of vote

    Hundreds of Iraqis marched in the center of Baghdad on Friday to mark two years since mass anti-government protests erupted in the Iraqi capital and southern provinces calling for reforms. Around 1,000 protesters took part in the event, including a significant number of women, many carrying photos of loved ones who were killed by security forces during the protests. The commemoration comes a week before Iraq plans to hold early elections, which had been a key demand of tens of thousands of protesters who thronged the streets and public squares from October 2019 until early 2020.

  • Sick of weeds and trash piles, Rome to elect new mayor

    Curbside weeds in Rome grow so tall, they cover car door handles, giving new meaning to the term urban jungle. As for mass transit, some subway stations in the commercial heart of the city, awaiting sorely needed escalator repairs, have been closed for months. Rome’s first populist mayor, Virginia Raggi is running for a second term in an election Sunday and Monday, and the sorry state of basic municipal services such as trash pickup and street maintenance is a major issue in this city of ruins, just as it was the first time around.

  • Israeli soccer fans face antisemitism at stadium built by the Nazis

    A Jewish youth group says fans at the highly symbolic match at Berlin's Olympic Stadium were "pelted with beer and insulted as '[expletive] Jews,' among other things."

  • Israel reports very few myocarditis cases after Pfizer boosters

    Israel's Health Ministry has identified fewer than 10 cases of heart inflammation following a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine among millions administered, according to recently released data. Israel began administering boosters to risk groups in July and by the end of August expanded its campaign to include anyone above the age of 12, five months or more after a second dose. Having kicked off its rapid vaccination drive relatively early, in December, Israel was one of the first countries to report that the vaccine's protection diminished with time, and has since deemed its booster campaign safe and effective.

  • Twin towns at ICoast-Ghana border clamour for reopening

    "Noe looks like a ghost town," says Eloukou Yapo, a youth leader in the Ivorian town near the border with Ghana. "Nothing moves. Everything has stopped."

  • Migrants on new route to Europe get trapped between borders

    After enduring a decade of war in Syria, Boshra al-Moallem and her two sisters seized their chance to flee. Al-Moallem became trapped at the border of Belarus and Poland for 20 days and was pushed back and forth between armed guards from each side in an area of swamps.

  • SXSW Joins Fight Against Texas Abortion Bills: ‘We Are Appalled’

    Organizers behind the annual SXSW conference in Austin, Texas, are speaking out against restrictive abortion bills rolled out by state leadership this month. Just ahead of this Saturday’s National Women’s March in support of reproductive rights, the conference is pledging to stay in its home city and fight alongside the dedicated blue pocket of Austin. […]

  • EXPLAINER: Kim's sister leads N. Korea's pressure campaign

    As North Korea goes back to its pattern of pressuring South Korea to get what it wants from the United States, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as the face of its campaign of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers. If long-stalled negotiations resume, U.S. and South Korean officials will likely find themselves dealing with Kim Yo Jong, whose promotion to a key government post this week formalized her status as her brother’s top foreign policy official. Amid a freeze in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington, Kim Yo Jong shocked South Korea in June last year when she ordered the destruction of an empty, South Korean-built liaison office inside North Korea.

  • Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency

    Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed. The emergency measures, in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo, ended Thursday following a steady fall in new caseloads over the past few weeks, helping to ease pressure on Japanese health care systems. Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked the people for their patience and cooperation, and asked them to stick to their basic anti-virus measures.

  • Rubio goes after Google and Apple for censoring millions of Russians on their election day

    Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio torched Google and Apple on Friday for bowing to the pressure of the Russian government and censoring Russian opposition members trying to persuade people to vote against President Vladimir Putin in the recent election.

  • The one part of a football game that Nick Saban and Alabama can’t seem to get right

    We don't know HOW this happens! Let us know why you think the Tide can't win in this department?

  • Texas high school football scores from Thursday, September 30

    Your roundup of Week 6 Texas high school football results from Fort Worth, Dallas and beyond.

  • McGeachin releases Idaho task force records a day after contempt complaint was filed

    The public records stem from the lieutenant governor’s education task force looking into supposed indoctrination in schools.

  • Survivors will soon vote on Boy Scout's plan to exit bankruptcy, a crucial next-step in case

    Attorneys who oppose the plan say settlement figures are far too low. Some survivors could see as little as $19.

  • Kevin Strickland hearing delayed after Missouri Supreme Court disqualifies local judges

    The decision means Kevin Strickland’s Tuesday evidentiary hearing, which could have led to his release, will be pushed again.

  • Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Investigation Concludes He Was "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Evasion Case

    After an investigation into Todd Chrisley's tax evasion case found he was "unfairly targeted," the star, who remains under federal indictment, told E! News that "this is just the beginning."

  • Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan set for vote by abuse claimants

    More than a year and a half after the Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations, tens of thousands of men who say they were molested as children by scoutmasters and others will soon get a chance to vote on a BSA reorganization plan. The Boy Scouts, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, seeking to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a fund for men who say they were sexually abused as children. Although the organization was facing 275 lawsuits at the time, it’s now facing more than 82,000 sexual abuse claims in the bankruptcy case.

  • Joe Manchin Says He Won’t Support Reconciliation Bill That Costs More Than $1.5 Trillion

    "I cannot accept our economy or basically our society moving towards an entitlement mentality."

  • Turkey's Erdoğan criticizes Biden, asks for money back on F-35

    Fresh off his first visit with Vladimir Putin in over a year, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused a top Biden official of "supporting terrorism" and demanded the U.S. pay $1.4 billion for kicking Turkey out of a stealth fighter jet program.Why it matters: Erdoğan's belligerence and deepening cooperation with Russia is sending a key U.S. relationship in the wrong direction, serving up yet another foreign policy headache for President Biden.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio