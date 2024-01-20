Is the southern border secure? 'No, it's not,' President Biden says

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden said Friday he doesn't believe the U.S.-Mexico border is secure, giving an unusually blunt assessment on the state of surging migration as he pushes a deal in Congress for "massive changes" to address border security.

"No, it's not," Biden said when asked by a reporter whether the border is secure after he gave remarks before a bipartisan group of mayors at the White House. "I haven't believed that for the last 10 years, and I've said it for the last 10 years. Give me the money."

Biden, who has long avoided calling migration at the border a crisis, is seeking a deal for a supplemental spending package in Congress that would include border measures to bring Republicans on board to back more funding to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, in the East Room of the White House January 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Biden said he expects a border deal in place with Senate negotiators next week. But an agreement in the House is very much in doubt after House Speaker Mike Johnson, facing pressure from hardline Republicans, said this week that he doesn't believe "now is the time for comprehensive immigration reform."

"I believe we need significant policy changes, including changes in our asylum system to ensure we have the authorities we need to control the border," Biden said in his speech to the mayors. "I'm ready to act."

"Now the question is for the speaker and House Republicans," Biden continued, referring to Johnson. "Are they ready to act as well? They have to choose if they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing me to score political points against the president. I'm ready to solve the problem. I really am. Massive changes. And I mean it sincerely."

Following his speech, Biden was also asked whether he believes his policies have contributed to surging migration at the border.

"No. I've asked for thousands more of everything from judges to − anyway" Biden said, before taking a different question.

